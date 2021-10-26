Meet The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

New Vette’s 670-HP V8 is the highest-horsepower naturally-aspirated eight-pot ever featured in a production car.

(Chevrolet)

The Chevrolet Corvette’s mid-engined era just hit a potent new benchmark with the reveal of the 2023 Corvette Z06.

The source of that glorious, Ferrari-like scream that was teased to hype the C8-gen American supercar is indeed a flat-plane 5.5-liter V8, as opposed to the C7-gen Z06’s supercharged cross-plane V8. With 670 horsepower produced at 8,400 rpm on the way to an 8,600-rpm redline, Chevy claims that it’s the highest-horsepower naturally-aspirated V8 offered on in any production car, not just a ‘Vette.

(Chevrolet)

Lofty output and revs are achieved through a low-inertia rotating assembly and a short-stroke piston configuration. All those horses and 460 pound-feet of torque delivered through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are good for 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, down from the Stingray’s 2.9-second sprint. And Car and Driver estimates the true tested figure could be as low as 2.4 seconds.

(Chevrolet)

For the discerning gearheads out there, here are more engine specs from Chevy:

All-new aluminum cylinder block casting with the Small Block engine family’s signature 4.4-inch (111.76 mm) bore spacing

All-new dual-overhead-camshaft cylinder head design with fully CNC-machined combustion chambers and intake ports, supporting a mechanical “finger follower” valvetrain

Dual-coil valve springs to support titanium intake and sodium filled exhaust valves

Forged aluminum pistons and forged titanium connecting rods for low mass and high strength

Distinctive Edge Red camshaft covers

All-new active split intake manifold with twin 87 mm throttle bodies

All-new six-stage dry-sump oiling system with individual crank bay scavenging

Four-into-two-into-one stainless steel exhaust headers

(Chevrolet)

The forged aluminum chassis comes straight out of Corvette Racing’s C8.R, a race car that took six victories and seven pole positions in the 2020 International Motor Sports Association series to win both Drivers and Team championships in the GT class.

Compared to the Stingray, the stance is wider to allow for bigger tires and increased airflow through the side vents, the front fascia is new to aid in cooling, and the front brakes are larger, with six pistons instead of four.

(Chevrolet)

These are just a few of the design choices implemented to shave time off of laps at a track. A Z07 performance package takes raciness up another notch with a larger front splitter and high rear wing that help the Corvette achieve its highest downforce ever at 186 mph, as well as Michelin tires made for the Z06 and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes.

(Chevrolet)

Chevy didn’t sayr much regarding the cockpit, but carbon fiber can be added to the steering wheel, shift paddles, and center console. A vermillion “Adrenaline Red” leather trim is also available as an option.

(Chevrolet)

Prices haven’t been revealed, but C&D guesses the base model will start between $90,000 and $97,500. Head to Chevy’s website to learn more before the Corvette Z06 arrives in 2022.