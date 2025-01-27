Meet The 615-HP Lyriq-V, The Quickest Cadillac Ever

With a power-unlocking “Velocity Max” mode, Caddy’s luxe EV hits 60 mph as quickly as a Lamborghini Urus.

The first all-electric Cadillac to bear a hi-po V series badge is here to set a new performance benchmark for the American luxury marque. In terms of speed and power, the CT5-V Blackwing has reigned as the king of the Caddy stable since 2022, thanks to a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that catapults its BMW M5-recalling body to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. And the Lyriq-V, a midsize luxury SUV, bests that by putting its dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain in “Velocity Max” mode to access 615 horsepower, 650 pound-feet of torque, and a claimed 60-mph time of 3.3 seconds.

Until now, the Lyriq had been available in two performances specs: a single-motor rear-wheel with 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque or a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration with 500 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. Car and Driver tested the latter, writing that it lacked “the neck-snapping acceleration some EV buyers may be longing for.” Well, now the Lyriq is virtually as quick off the line as the Lamborghini Urus Performante. It’s hard to imagine those buyers longing for more acceleration now, especially considering that the $80,000 Cadillac costs a third of the Lambo super-SUV.

Rear 3/4 view of the 2026 Cadillac LYRIQ-V in Magnus Metal Frost.

C&D does point out that the Lyriq-V’s range drops from 307 miles in the 500-horsepower version to 285 miles in the V variant, which is a very reasonable tradeoff for significantly more fun. As a luxury SUV, its continuously damping suspension is still tuned for comfort, but Cadillac engineers did make some tweaks for a sportier feel.

Detail shot of the 2026 Cadillac LYRIQ-V’s signature vertical front headlamp.

“Lyriq-V brings luxury, technology and performance together to push its capabilities to the limit,” said Dave Stutzman, LYRIQ-V chief engineer. “With the combination of its rigid body structure and lower center of gravity, our team was able to improve the suspension to achieve the right level of precision and isolation, adding to its outstanding canyon-carving abilities.”

Side profile view of the 2026 Cadillac LYRIQ-V in Magnus Metal Frost.

There are few styling elements distinguishing the Lyric-V. There are some V-series logos on the doors, tailgate, steering wheel and sill plates, and it gets a lower front fascia and rocker panels. The biggest interior upgrades include a heads-up display and optional carbon fiber seats, features that join the Lyriq’s existing panoramic fixed glass roof, 23-speaker AKG9 Studio Audio System with Dolby Atmos, and 33-inch LED display.

Front-facing view of the 2026 Cadillac LYRIQ-V’s interior, featuring standard Super Cruise and a dual-plane augmented reality head up display.

Production begins earlier this year, but there’s no word on exactly when you’ll be able to buy Cadillac’s quickest vehicle ever.