The Electric 2022 Jaguar I-Pace SUV Is Loaded With More Tech Than Ever

Even as automakers continue racing to market with their first EVs, the Jaguar I-Pace remains as one of the few all-electric luxury SUVs. For 2022, the big cat-branded British marque brings back the powertrain, drive and price we lauded at launch in 2018 while adding on plenty of techy upgrades.

The sporty crossover is now available exclusively in Jaguar's top HSE trim, but without pumping up the $69,900 base price. This includes premium LED headlights, a powered tailgate, and 20-inch give-spoke gloss wheels on the outside, and much more on the inside.

A Meridian 3D surround sounds system featuring 16 speakers and one subwoofer, 16-way heated and cooled leather seats, a heads-up display, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, lane-keep assist and other driver aids all come standard, while 3D Surround and rear view mirror cameras are available as options. The cabin even features an air ionization filtration system that can be programmed to run before entering the vehicle.

Jag's Pivi Pro infotainment system is also incorporated into the base price, which offers a simplified menu structure than allows for the access of nearly all common tasks in two touches or less, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system can also show updates of available charging stations and estimated times.

Jaguar's dual-motor arrangement still produces a plentiful 394 horsepower, good for a 60-mph sprint in a brisk 4.5 seconds. Range is still capped at 234 miles, and connecting to a 100 kW charger can replenish up to 63 miles in 15 minutes.

Spec out your ideal 2022 I-Pace now on Jaguar's website.