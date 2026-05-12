The Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Is The Most Powerful Open-Top Raging Bull Ever

The truly phenomenal Lambo boasts over 1,000 horsepower and a fighter pilot-inspired interior.

At the 2025 edition of Monterey Car Week’s Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, Lamborghini’s one-of-29 Fenomeno (Italian for “phenomenon”) enticed supercar enthusiasts to peer at the Italian marque’s latest cutting-edge powertrain, combining a V12 with a tri-electric motor system to conjure four-figure horsepower and a 2.4-second 62 mph time—benchmarks that were barely conceivable just a decade ago. The Fenomeno now has a topless brother that, limited to just 15 units, is even more exclusive but every bit a thundering hybrid masterpiece.

“Fenomeno Roadster represents the purest expression of our brand values: visionary design, uncompromising performance, and absolute exclusivity,” said Lamborghini President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann in a statement announcing the launch. “It is a unique interpretation of driving emotion, created for a select group of customers who seek something truly beyond convention. Each example is conceived as a collectible masterpiece, where engineering excellence meets true bespoke craftsmanship.”

(Lamborghini)

The brand points out this is the first open two-seat Raging Bull equipped with a V12 hybrid powertrain. At its core is the most powerful 12-pot ever built by Lamborghini, a 6.5-liter unit delivering 823 horsepower, or 126 hp per liter. The engine works in conjunction with three electric motors—two at the front, one positioned above the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox—to achieve a combined system output of 1,065 hp, making the Fenomeno Roadster Lamborghini’s most powerful open-top automobile ever. It’ll hit 62 mph in 2.4 seconds, 124 mph in 6.8 seconds, and a top speed exceeding 211 mph. The hybrid system, which is underpinned by a 7 kWh battery, has other benefits as well, such as an electric-only capability enabling stealthy drives and regenerative braking.

While the powertrain is effectively transplanted from the coupe, the aero package is entirely distinct and designed to optimize performance sans roof. An additional spoiler mounted on the windshield directs airflow over the cockpit and channels it into the new engine bay, ensuring the V12 is cooled even without the air scoop featured on the coupe. Carbon rollover protection structures are integrated behind the sports seats to ensure safety without interrupting extremely sculpted design language, particularly the extraordinarily flat silhouette achieved via a new flat windshield and an ultra-light carbon spoiler. Lamborghini says the elongated rear in particular takes inspiration from the track-only Essenza SCV12 that debuted in 2020 with a $3.5 million price tag, as well as 1970s racing prototypes.

(Lamborghini)

This new shape was achieved without abandoning Lamborghini’s signature motifs, such as sharply defined flanks, wide intakes on the body, and the hexagonal shapes that frame the engine, adorn the engine cover, outline the exhaust, and appear in the side skirts, wheel arches, and LED lights. Meanwhile, the Blu Cepheus paintwork represents one of the most detailed colorways ever crafted by Lamborghini, featuring a blue upper section and contrasting Rosso Mars red-orange accents—the combination being a tribute to the colors of Bologna, the historic capital of the Emilia-Romagna region that Lamborghini calls home.

Management of vehicle dynamics is entrusted to Fenomeno’s integrated control system and the 6D sensor introduced on the Fenomeno coupé for the first time. The 6D sensor—installed strategically close to the vehicle’s center of gravity and directly connected to the IPB (Integrated Power Brake) control unit—provides measurements of the acceleration on all three axes (lateral, longitudinal and vertical) in real time, as well as the angular velocity also for all three axes (pitch, roll and yaw). That cutting-edge tech is reflected in the Fenomeno Roadster’s cockpit, which evolves the “Feel Like a Pilot” philosophy popularized by Lamborghini with fighter jet-inspired buttons and controls. There’s a plethora of carbon fiber, Corsatex by Dinamica, and the patented Carbon Skin material covering the cockpit, dashboard, and seats.

(Lamborghini)

Pricing for the Fenomeno Roadster wasn’t announced, but multiple outlets have confirmed that the model is already sold out. Like the Veneno and other few-off Lamborghinis, expect the Fenomeno to fetch millions when the examples start cropping up on the aftermarket.