Mercedes-Benz Reveals Mil-Spec G-Wagen With Ultra-Rugged Upgrades

With glove-friendly controls and two solid axles, the no-frills 4×4 is intended for “use by states and authorities.”

Mercedes-Benz

Before Mercedes-Benz entirely electrifies the G-Wagen as early as 2022, the German marque is quietly giving the luxe off-roader a mil-spec makeover dubbed the W464 series.

Mercedes-Benz

Like the outgoing, decade-plus old W461, these codes are indications of intended “use by states and authorities,” according to The Drive.

The 2.9-liter turbodiesel straight-six gets heavy duty cooling and the ability to run on high-sulfur diesel at altitudes as high as 13,120 feet. Instead of a five-speed, a more precise nine-speed automatic channels 245 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. In crawl range, the G-Wagen can inch up a 45-degree slope, or go for 373 miles with a full tank on flat terrain.

Mercedes-Benz

Whilethe LED lighting and engine are more or less identical to the civilian G-Wagen’s, the W464 loses its flashy cockpit in favor of a stripped-down interior with glove-friendly controls while adding a solid front axle to improve off-road performance.

Max payload clocks in at 2,200 pounds in an enclosed four-seat configuration or 5,512 pounds with an extended cab cutaway chassis—the roof bars alone can carry 441 of those pounds. Meanwhile, max towing capacity pushes past 7,700 pounds.

Mercedes-Benz

More details on the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen W464 will be revealed at an upcoming world premiere—click here if you’re interested.