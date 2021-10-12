Mercedes-Benz Reveals Mil-Spec G-Wagen With Ultra-Rugged Upgrades
With glove-friendly controls and two solid axles, the no-frills 4×4 is intended for “use by states and authorities.”
Before Mercedes-Benz entirely electrifies the G-Wagen as early as 2022, the German marque is quietly giving the luxe off-roader a mil-spec makeover dubbed the W464 series.
Like the outgoing, decade-plus old W461, these codes are indications of intended “use by states and authorities,” according to The Drive.
The 2.9-liter turbodiesel straight-six gets heavy duty cooling and the ability to run on high-sulfur diesel at altitudes as high as 13,120 feet. Instead of a five-speed, a more precise nine-speed automatic channels 245 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. In crawl range, the G-Wagen can inch up a 45-degree slope, or go for 373 miles with a full tank on flat terrain.
Whilethe LED lighting and engine are more or less identical to the civilian G-Wagen’s, the W464 loses its flashy cockpit in favor of a stripped-down interior with glove-friendly controls while adding a solid front axle to improve off-road performance.
Max payload clocks in at 2,200 pounds in an enclosed four-seat configuration or 5,512 pounds with an extended cab cutaway chassis—the roof bars alone can carry 441 of those pounds. Meanwhile, max towing capacity pushes past 7,700 pounds.
More details on the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen W464 will be revealed at an upcoming world premiere—click here if you’re interested.