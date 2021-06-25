Inside Rush Drummer Neil Peart's 'Silver Surfers' Classic Car Collection

Gooding & Company/Mike Maez

Neil Peart tragically passed away in 2020, but the hugely influential Rush drummer's spirit lives on through his coveted "Silver Surfers" car collection, headed to Gooding & Company's 2021 Pebble Beach auction in August.

Comprised of sought-after classics including a Shelby Cobra, Lamborghini Miura, Aston Martin DB5 and Jaguar E-Type, the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer described the idyllic Pacific coastal drives that inspired the catchy moniker in a statement published by the auction house.

Gooding & Company/Craig Renwick

“The title ‘Silver Surfers’ for my collection of cars occurred to me while driving the DB5 up and down the Pacific Ocean. I’d weave along barren ridges of rock and vegetation, the ocean always on one big side. Some days would be misted by the marine layer, while other days the sun blared through a clear sky. The waves were slow and gentle, or churned out a powerful, rolling rhythm…" Peart wrote.

"It was during one of these drives when out of nowhere, it just occurred to me that the color of the ocean had influenced the silver palette of the collection. What other color looks as good in a blue photo? Not black, not white – silver."

Gooding & Company/Matt Scannell

While there isn't a red Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta included in the Silver Surfers, the Cobra is black, while the rest are painted in accordance with the collection's namesake.

Check out all seven with their pre-auction estimates below:

1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S

$1,200,000 – $1,500,000

Gooding & Company/Mike Maez

The original supercar was the fastest roadgoing ride of all time upon its debut thanks to a mid-mounted transverse V12, and some would argue that the Gruppo Bertone-designed coachwork also makes it a candidate for the most beautiful. This P400 S features a black interior, air-conditioning, and Campagnolo cast alloy wheels.

1964 Shelby Cobra 289

$900,000 – $1,000,000

Gooding & Company/Mike Maez

Peart purchased the iconic Ford V8-powered roadster to serves as the crown jewel of his collection in 2015. Though it underwent a comprehensive restoration in the mid-2000s, it was believed prior to be one of the best-preserved examples of its kind.

1964 Aston Martin DB5

$650,000 – $725,000

Gooding & Company/Mike Maez

Just like the DB5 Sean Connery famously piloted while eluding baddies in Goldfinger, Peart's example is finished in the Silver Birch metallic, but with a navy blue leather interior. Period-correct equipment includes a five-speed ZF gear box and alloy-rimmed Borrani wire wheels. No hidden machine guns included.

1965 Maserati Mistral Spider

$575,000 – $650,000

Gooding & Company/Mike Maez

Of the 953 Mistral convertibles built over an eight-year production run as successors to the 3500 GT, only 125 of the Pietro Frua-designed grand tourers were completed as Spider convertibles. Contrasting with Peart's favorite body color is a brilliant oxblood leather interior.

1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe

$250,000 – $300,000

Gooding & Company/Mike Maez

The Ghibli's angular lines, hidden headlights, slanted roof and elongated hood have made it such an icon that the Italian marque still uses the name today. Peart's is rendered with a tan interior and Campagnolo center-lock alloy wheels.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe

$150,000 – $180,000

Gooding & Company/Mike Maez

'Vette diehards will know that this model year Corvette is special, as it's the only one to feature the elusive split rear window. The 340-hp, 5.4-liter V8-powered fastback coupe is presented with a red vinyl interior.

1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Litre Coupe

$140,000 – $160,000

Gooding & Company/Mike Maez

Famously declared the most beautiful car in the world by Enzo Ferrari, Peart's E-Type is upgraded with a Tremec five-speed gearbox, lightweight flywheel, Wilwood disc brakes and an uprated suspension.