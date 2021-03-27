The Ford F-150 Police Responder Is a 120 MPH Hot Pursuit Pickup

Ford

Ford is maxing out the top speed and off-road prowess of the country's best-selling pickup to create the F-150 Police Responder.

Tailor-made for law enforcement fleets, the standard F-150's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 still makes 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, but it's mated to a uniquely calibrated 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission to allow for a pursuit-worthy top speed of 120 mph.

For long chases, it rides on special Goodyear Wrangler Enforcer all-terrain tires designed to handle fast acceleration, high speeds, hot temps and aggressive cornering on paved roads. With 4-Auto mode enabled, sensors will detect a change in surface when a pursuit runs off the pavement and automatically adjust from two- to four-wheel drive.

Adding to its dirt-busting ability Ford's FX4 Off-Road package, including underbody skid plates, off-road-tuned shocks, electronic-locking rear axle, and Hill Descent Control.

Other key cop-friendly features include Police Engine Idle, which allows the keys to be removed from the ignition without turning off the engine to keep power lights and sirens operating, front seat bolsters sized for duty belts, and a 40-blank-40 front seat configuration lets agencies install their own center console.

Meanwhile, the Ford Telematics fleet management tool tracks data that can how departments improve uptime, optimize running costs, and predict unscheduled maintenance. A standard suite of drivers assists include Reverse Sensing System, while Pre-Collision and Blind Spot Information Systems are available.