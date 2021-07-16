The Zero Motorcycles FXE Is a Electrifying New Commuter Bike Aimed at Urban Riders

Get charged up with this awesome new e-bike.

Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles has launched slick new electric bike in its fleet aimed squarely at those in the market for a speedy urban motorcycle.

Zero Motorcycles

While the two-wheeled EV makers' fairing-wrapped SR/S leads the Zero fleet in performance with 140 pound-feet of torque and a 1.6-second 60-mph sprint time—enough style and speed to catch the attention of famed customizer Deus Ex Machina—the new Zero FXE sits on the more affordable, practical end of the spectrum.

Originally born as a collaborative concept with San Francisco's HUGE Design, its shape stands out from Zero's preceding FX dirt bike and FXS dual-sport bike with the most paneling of the three and what the company describes as an emphasis on "ergonomic touchpoints."

Zero Motorcycles

However, the core FX platform is unchanged. A brushless motor produces 46 hp and 78-pound feet of torque with power from a 7.3 kWh lithium ion battery pack that's stealthily covered.

No acceleration stats were provided, but with a feathery 298-pound curb weight and a single gear over which those torques are instantly distributed, the FXE will surely have some zip.

Zero Motorcycles

Maximum city range is 100 miles, but the limits of BEV tech mean that the figure drops to 60 miles at 55 mph and 40 miles at 70 mph. Best to stay away from the 85-mph top speed for any extended period of time.

EVs lend themselves to on-board technology, and the FXE has plenty of it for its price, including LED head and tail lights, a five-inch TFT display, Bosch ABS, and a Showa suspension with adjustable preload, compression and damping.

Zero Motorcycles

Zero's Cypher II operating system displays data and connects via Bluetooth to the Zero Motorcycles App, which allows for customization of torque, top speed and other performance characteristics within ride modes, as well as the tweaking of battery management characteristics, among other settings.

While Zero has had models on the market for over 10 years, a relatively few licensed motorcycle riders have ever saddled up on an e-bike.

Zero Motorcycles

The good news is that the FXE will join the Zero feet on a 20-stop nationwide demo tour with the Progressive International Motorcycle Show—check the dates here.

Priced at $11,795, the Zero FXE is available to order now before shipments begin in July.