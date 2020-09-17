Nissan Unveils Stylish Z Proto Sports Car
The seventh generation of Nissan's beloved Z sports car is previewed in the Z Proto, a generation-crossing concept that draws from classic ‘70s and ‘80s-era models.
There are multiple links to the a Japan-only variant of the original Datsun 240Z, including a slightly raised area of the elongated hood, canted, teardrop-shaped LED headlights, grille fins, roofline, transition from the rear quarter-glass to the tail, and overall posture in-profile. The tailights, set in a rectangular black bar that stretches across the rear, recalls those of the turbocharged 300Z.
Lightweight carbon fiber treatments on the side skirts, a front lower lip, rear bumper valance, 19-inch alloy wheels and dual exhausts serve as an evolution of the current 370Z.
The cockpit is headed by a 12.3-inch digital screen that displays all of the vehicle's vitals. A new, "deep-dish" steering wheel offers the driver quick access controls without losing its vintage aesthetic, while a liberal amount of yellow accents add aesthetic flair.
Regarding powertrain, Nissan has only officially revealed an "enhanced V6 twin-turbocharged engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox." Car and Driver reports that it'll be a modified version of the 300- and 400-hp tune that runs the Infiniti Q50 and Q60.
Again, this is only a preview of what will likely be called the 400Z. We'll keep an eye out for more information.