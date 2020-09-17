Nissan Unveils Stylish Z Proto Sports Car

The Nissan Z Proto is heavily inspired by the 70s-era Datsun 240Z and ‘80s-era 300ZX.

Nissan

The seventh generation of Nissan's beloved Z sports car is previewed in the Z Proto, a generation-crossing concept that draws from classic ‘70s and ‘80s-era models.

Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There are multiple links to the a Japan-only variant of the original Datsun 240Z, including a slightly raised area of the elongated hood, canted, teardrop-shaped LED headlights, grille fins, roofline, transition from the rear quarter-glass to the tail, and overall posture in-profile. The tailights, set in a rectangular black bar that stretches across the rear, recalls those of the turbocharged 300Z.

Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lightweight carbon fiber treatments on the side skirts, a front lower lip, rear bumper valance, 19-inch alloy wheels and dual exhausts serve as an evolution of the current 370Z.

Nissan

The cockpit is headed by a 12.3-inch digital screen that displays all of the vehicle's vitals. A new, "deep-dish" steering wheel offers the driver quick access controls without losing its vintage aesthetic, while a liberal amount of yellow accents add aesthetic flair.

Nissan

Regarding powertrain, Nissan has only officially revealed an "enhanced V6 twin-turbocharged engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox." Car and Driver reports that it'll be a modified version of the 300- and 400-hp tune that runs the Infiniti Q50 and Q60.

Nissan

Again, this is only a preview of what will likely be called the 400Z. We'll keep an eye out for more information.