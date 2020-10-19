This Corvette-Powered Land Rover Defender Restomod Could Be Yours

Osprey Custom Cars

Osprey Custom Cars are known for stunning restorations of the Ford Broncos, Suzuki Jimnys and this duo of Land Rover Defender 90s, but it's this Texas-themed take of a 1987 Defender 130 pickup is arguably our favorite build from the retro off-roader specialists.

The Wilmington, North Carolina outfit undertook an extensive frame-off restoration of the beloved British utility vehicle, finishing the job off with a eye-popping Madagascar Orange and Santorini Black paint coat.

“I love the 130s, just wanted one with a more Houston vibe to it, said Aaron Richardet, owner and founder of Osprey Custom Cars. “A Texas truck but with a bit of flash.” The scheme gives us Texas Longhorn/Austin vibes, but to each their own.

Under the hood is a sixth-generation Chevy Corvette-sourced powertrain featuring GM's LS3 6.2-liter V8 mated to 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission with heavy duty transfer case to handle 435 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. Other HD components include an aluminum skid plate springs w/ Terra Firma shock absorbers, a Terra Firma steering damper, and steering arms.

The aluminum hood is hinged so the front windshield can be easily folded down , and a KBX-style grille increases airflow and engine cooling. A set of 18-inch, powder-coated black rims are wrapped in Cooper all-terrain tires, and a 10,000-pound winch adds the ability to tow off-road toys out of the muck.

Inside, the Defender is more of a restomod, with the diamond-stitched brown seats getting a heating element, a JBL audio system, dual USB charging ports, an Alpine seven-inch touchscreen, and an integrated reversing camera, among other modern.

While a price wasn't announced, expect Osprey to come back with a six-figure price tag should you inquire.