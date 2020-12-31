Paul Walker's Super Rare Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster Is for Sale

The red-hot roadster is one of two "Ferrari's Ass is Mine" editions commissioned by Carroll Shelby.
Paul Walker 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Promo (2)

Late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker didn't just play a gearhead in high-octane blockbusters, he personally owned enough hot rods, rear-wheel drifters and other racy rides to fill a small car dealership. One extraordinarily rare example is this 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra "FAM" up for Mecum's Glendale 2021 auction from March 18-20. 

The three-letter designation isn't a nod to the Fast characters' dedication to family, but an acronym for "Ferrari's Ass is Mine" featured on just two Carroll Shelby-commissioned Cobra 427s. The legendary American auto designer's premonition was fulfilled a year later, when Ford beat Ferrari and the 1966 Le Mans with Shelby's GT40 race car

Paul Walker 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Promo (6)

The hand-rolled aluminum body built by Britain's AC Cars is also dressed in a Maranello's Rossa Corsa red, presumably as another shot at Ferrari. Hi Consumption reports that the roadster runs a Shelby 427-cubic-inch (7.0) liter FE aluminum V8 that pummels 550-horsepower through a five-speed Tremec transmission. Shelby also built the differential housing and calipers, while Wilwood supplied the brakes. 

Paul Walker 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Promo (7)

Ferrari's tan leather was also used on the FAM-badged interior, which also features Shelby custom carpeting, a 15-inch traditional style steering wheel and an all-analog 427 S/C dashboard that shows just three miles on the odometer.

Paul Walker 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Promo (5)

Mecum doesn't list a pre-sale value. But considering that Hagerty has assigned a maximum value over $2 million for any 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra in this kind of condition, the sky's the limit for Walker's one-of-two FAM edition.

Paul Walker 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Promo (3)

