The Pininfarina Teorema EV Concept is a Self-Driving Stunner Loaded With AR Tech

The gorgeous gold ride uses Augmented Reality to superimpose images on the outside world.
Author:
Publish date:
Pininfarian Teorema (1)

Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina has spent nearly a century meticulously crafting some of the world's most coveted automobiles, from the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider and a plethora of classic Ferraris to the new 1,900-horsepower Battista EV. But the new Pininfarina Teorema concept looks past its fabled history and current electrification goals to glimpse at an autonomous future. 

This glistening gold concept is the Turin firm's first vehicle designed entirely in digital space using a combination of Virtual and Augmented Reality, according to Carscoops

Pininfarian Teorema (4)

The development actually began with the interior, which features a 1+2+2 layout with a solo driver's seat up front. Instead of side doors, occupants enter through the rear with the roof opened upwards and forward. The floor lights up when triggered by footsteps thanks to a system devised by Italian furniture company Poltrana Frau. 

Without any traditional controls like pedals or a steering wheel, the driver is left in charge of choosing between three modes—"Autonomy" orients them toward the other passengers for conversation, "Drive" faces them out of the front windshield, and "Rest" folds the passenger seats down to create benches/beds. 

Pininfarian Teorema (5)

Flanking either side of the cabin is Intelligent Glass by Continental Engineering, which is embedded with Augmented Reality technology to superimpose images on the outside world. 

The ultra-sleek exterior is marked by a continuous, gradually sloping line that extends from the front, over the glass cabin bubble and all the way to the rear. The huge front grille is surrounded by LED lights, as well as an overhanging body-matched fender and what appears to be an even larger splitter. 

Pininfarian Teorema (3)

Out back is what Carscoops aptly describes as a Kamm tail—a retro, chopped-off feature that slopes downward, echoing the aforementioned fender's design.

A gut instinct says the Teorema will remain in the digital world where it was developed. But given the next-century ambitions of Pininfarina and its newly formed offshoot Automobili Pininfarina, anything is possible. 

Pininfarian Teorema (2)

No image description

doge-dogecoin-GettyImages-1299388491
News

Dogecoin Co-Creator Rips Into Entire  Cryptocurrency Concept

Pininfarian Teorema Promo
Rides

The Pininfarina Teorema EV Concept is a Self-Driving Stunner Loaded With AR Tech

deadpool-free-guy-ryan-reynolds
Entertainment

Watch Deadpool Officially Join MCU With Hilarious 'Free Guy' Reaction Video

Rivian R1T x Snow Peak Camping Kitchen Promo
Rides

Rivian Adds Modular Camping Kitchen to 800-HP Electric Pickup Truck

GGB100-8A_GRB200-1B_Theme_5000x3000
Style

G-SHOCK Drops New Master of G Watches in Sleek Black and Gray Colorways

Tess Annique Promo
Entertainment

Meet Model & Fitness Influencer Tess Annique

BUD - The Notorious B.I.G. KV v1-6 HIGH
Food & Drink

Budweiser Unveils Limited Edition Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Cans

co-heroes-3
Entertainment

SEGA and Relic Entertainment Announce 'Company of Heroes 3'

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S Promo
Rides

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S: First Drive Review

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT