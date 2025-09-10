Pininfarina’s 1,900-HP Roofless Roadster Just Won A Major Design Award

The “world’s first hyper Barchetta” is now a certified design masterpiece.

(Automobili Pininfarina)

While Automobili Pininfarina endowed its all-electric B95 with the audacious title of the “world’s first hyper Barchetta”—the Italian word for “little boat” that typically refers to a performance-oriented car without a roof—its latest accolade is a little more objective. The 1,900-horsepower rocket just was tapped by a panel of designers, professors, and journalists for Germany’s Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2025.

(Automobili Pininfarina)

Automobili Pininfarina chief design officer Dave Amantea said, “Winning the Red Dot Award: Design Concept is a tremendous [honor] and a reflection of the passion and talent behind the B95. This car embodies our vision for the future of luxury and performance, where timeless design meets cutting-edge innovation. Accolades like this validate our creative direction and reinforce Automobili Pininfarina’s place among the most desirable collector cars of tomorrow.”

(Automobili Pininfarina)

Indeed, the storied stamp of approval is considered one of the most sought-after markers of quality design, hence its value as a marketing tool. Not that the B95 was lacking in the marketing department, as this is the same vehicle that, along with the Battista coupe, was the subject of a collaboration with Warner Bros.-backed, Bruce Wayne-inspired luxury brand and Relevance International, which included “Gotham” and “Dark Knight” trims, as well as a Wayne Enterprises-inspired HMI display featuring voiceover instructions from Wayne’s loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

(Automobili Pininfarina)

Beneath all of that hype and a truly beautiful sculpted form, the B95 boasts some ridiculous specs. Like the Battista, which is among the world’s quickest production cars, the B95 runs an all-electric 1,900-hp powertrain featuring a 120kWh battery and four-motor setup that translates to a sub-60 mph time. Pininfarina makes careful note to point out that these are the most powerful vehicles built in Italy, though the powertrain is actually supplied by revolutionary Croatian EV company Rimac, now Bugatti Rimac.

Pininfarina capped B95 production at 10 examples priced at $4.8 million each, which are scheduled for delivery in 2025. Hopefully its next “hyper Barchetta” will be even better—and perhaps a little more acquirable.