Behold Pininfarina’s First Batman-Inspired B95 Roadster

The topless B95 “Gotham” EV has landed for Monterey Car Week.

(Automobili Pininfarina)

Someone must’ve flashed the Bat Signal in the coastal skies above of Carmel, California, because the first physical electric hypercar from Automobili Pininfarina’s heroic collab with Wayne Enterprises has touched down at Monterey Car Week.

Recall that the luxury EV maker previously teamed up with the Warner Bros.-backed, Bruce Wayne-inspired luxury brand to spec its freakishly fast Battista coupe and B95 roadster in “Gotham” and “Dark Knight” trims. Given that Pininfarina chose to unveil this first example during the sunny California summer at one of the world’s most prestigious auto shows, that car is of course the topless B95.

It wears the Gotham trim, which is said to reflect “the more gentle, civilian sophistication of Bruce Wayne.” As such, the elegant bodywork is finished in Argento Vittorio gloss black paint, while the aggro rims feature a distinctive matt black inner, gloss black outer ring, Titan calipers and a brushed aluminum black center lock ring.

(Automobili Pininfarina)

Inside, the B95 is upholstered in tan leather and stitching with bespoke quilting on the center panels. There’s also a Wayne Enterprises-inspired HMI display featuring voiceover instructions from Wayne’s loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth, and a driver’s side door plate that’s laser-engraved with a quote from the original comic books: “All men have limits… I ignore mine.” Cementing the superhero connection is the B95’s pairing with Batman’s tumbler from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy in the art seen here.

Like the Battista, which claims to be the world’s quickest production car, the B95 boasts 1,900-hp powertrain featuring a 120kWh battery and four-motor setup, which is capable of propelling the vehicles to 62 mph in less than two seconds. Pininfarina makes careful note to point out that these are the most powerful vehicles built in Italy, though the powertrain is actually supplied by revolutionary Croatian EV company Rimac, now Bugatti Rimac.

(Automobili Pininfarina)

Catch the Automobili Pininfarina B95 Gotham at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering during the final weekend of Monterey Car Week on August 16.