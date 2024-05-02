Pininfarina Is Now Selling Bruce Wayne-Inspired Electric Hypercars

These heroic takes on Pininfarina’s freakishly fast EVs are worthy of Batman’s alter ego.

Pininfarina B95 Dark Knight (Automobili Pininfarina)

No other hypercar manufacturer leans into the entertainment industry quite like Automobili Pininfarina.

Pininfarina B95 Gotham (Automobili Pininfarina)

Following the much-publicized arrival of the Pininafarina Battista in the Forza Horizon 5 video game series, the automaker has teamed up with the Warner Bros.-backed, Bruce Wayne-inspired luxury brand Wayne Enterprises to spec its freakishly fast EVs for Batman’s enterprising alter ego.

Pininfarina Battista Gotham (Automobili Pininfarina)

The Battista, which reigns as the world’s quickest production car, and the topless B95 barchetta, which shares the Battista’s 1,900-hp powertrain, are now available in heroic “Dark Knight” and “Gotham” trims.

Pininfarina Battista Gotham (Automobili Pininfarina)

Designed to “reflect the more gentle, civilian sophistication of Bruce Wayne,” the Gotham trim dresses the Battista and B95 in Argento Vittorio silver. On the Battista, the coat is complemented by a Nero Torino gloss-paint roof, a back-lit polished aluminum “F” logo (the founder’s surname was originally “Farina”), and 20-inch front, 21-inch rear alloy rims finished in matt black. On the B95, the wheels get a matt-black inner ring and gloss-black outer ring, as well as Titan calipers and a black brushed aluminum center lock.

Pininfarina B95 Dark Knight (Automobili Pininfarina)

The more menacing “Dark Knight” spec “reflects Bruce Wayne’s use of technology to maintain an edge in his fight against Gotham City’s criminal underworld,” according to Automobili Pininfarina. This intention informs the Nero Profondo gloss-paint exterior coat and Glorioso silver, ceramic-polished rims.

Pininfarina Battista Gotham (Automobili Pininfarina)

Inside, all variants are outfitted with a special, Wayne Enterprises-inspired HMI display, featuring voiceover instructions from Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth. The Battista models are also sporting an updated aerodynamic kit, including shark fins and louvres on the carbon fiber wing. All four feature Automobili Pininfarina’s 120kWh battery and four-motor setup, which is capable of propelling the vehicles to 62 mph in less than two seconds.

Pininfarina B95 Dark Knight (Automobili Pininfarina)

Priced at $3.6 million for the Battistas and $5.2 million for the B95s, Automobili Pininfarina’s Bruce Wayne-inspired hyper-EVs are available to order at Wayne Enterprises.