Pininfarina’s Battista Novantacinque Supercar Celebrates 95 Years Of Automotive Excellence

“It is a tribute to Pininfarina’s past, present, and future—a timeless masterpiece created to honor 95 years of design excellence.”

(Automobili Pininfarina)

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled its Battista Novantacinque, a hypercar GT meticulously crafted to honor the 95th anniversary of the venerable Italian design house. The bespoke road rocket recently debuted at the the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile di Torino (MAUTO), an automobile museum in Turin, Italy, where it was on public display from May 22-24 as part of a special celebratory exhibition.

(Automobili Pininfarina)

The Novantacinque was designed to be a testament to Pininfarina’s rich heritage and a beacon of future-facing luxury. Its unparalleled rarity is underscored by its status as a one-off commission and the impending conclusion of Battista production later this year. As the ultimate and final edition of the Battista line, the Novantacinque marks a milestone for Automobili Pininfarina, embodying its philosophy of transforming audacious visions into automotive reality.

(Automobili Pininfarina)

Paolo Dellachà, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, emphasized the significance of his company’s latest creation. “The Battista Novantacinque represents the pinnacle of bespoke luxury and performance,” Dellachà said in a statement heralding the supercar’s unveiling. “It is a tribute to Pininfarina’s past, present, and future—a timeless masterpiece created to honor 95 years of design excellence. It is only befitting that the Novantacinque is the final expression of the Battista line. With the window to secure a place in this rare chapter of automotive history drawing to a close, the Novantacinque stands as an icon to be treasured for generations.”

(Automobili Pininfarina)

Paying homage to Pininfarina’s design legacy, the Novantacinque is resplendent in a finish of Exposed Signature Carbon Tinted Rosso Gloss. This striking hue is complemented by a bespoke livery featuring PURA Vision Gold Paint Gloss and Nero Torino Gloss accents, further highlighted by a distinctive gold pinstripe from the Furiosa Pack. The commemorative “Novantacinque” script gracefully adorns the rear wing. The exterior aesthetics are further elevated by Iconico wheels in Precision Polished Colorless with Black Channel Matt detailing, paired with black brake calipers and brushed aluminum anodized accents that add depth and contrast to the car’s dynamic silhouette.

(Automobili Pininfarina)

The interior of the Battista Novantacinque also offers a opulent environment. Pilota seats are upholstered in a luxurious combination of black leather and black Alcantara, accented by duotone stitching in black and gold, mirroring the car’s exterior livery. Black alcantara knee pads feature a “95” logo in gold embroidery, while the chassis plate and door plates boast a similarly refined design.

The cabin is further adorned with Exposed Signature Carbon Satin and refined aluminum elements anodized in gold and black. Newly designed aluminum machined rotary controls, crafted exclusively for this special edition, provide a visually striking interface.

Take a closer look at the luxury Italian automaker’s latest head-turning supercar above.