This Classic Porsche 356 Speedster Is a Collector's Dream Car
Before Porsche debuted the now-legendary 911, the preceding 356 sports coupe was the German marque's first production vehicle. Though its 17-year production run of around 76,000 concluded in 1965, France's Serge Heitz has managed to find a 1958 Porsche 356 A Speedster and given it a top-notch restoration.
Hypebeast notes that the combination of a flyweight chassis and reliable four-cylinder boxer helped the 356 achieve immediate dominance in the racing world. Serge Heitz is honoring that history by offering the model with two engines: a standard road-going unit and another in a higher-power track day tuning.
Offered with both hard and soft tops, the classic German coupe dons magnesium rims, adjustable dampers, disc brakes, stabilizer bars, grid and fog lights, and a GT rod on the bumper. Rear air intakes and a Carrera-style exhaust round out the exterior specs, while the simple cabin is highlighted by a wood and aluminum steering wheel.
As far as 356s go, this Serge Heitz's has definitely been given a more classic treatment. On the other end of the spectrum is Emory Motorsports' "Outlaw" Porsche hot rod with the chassis of a '90s-era 911 and the body of a 356.
You'll have to contact Serge Heitz directly to get a quote on automotive consulting firm's 1958 Porsche 356 A Speedster.
But be warned that a similar example that hadn't been given the expert love sold for over $200,000 on Bring a Trailer in 2019.