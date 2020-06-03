Porsche Debuts 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition

The limited-edition 911's retro looks are paired with a matching luxury watch.

The latest Porsche 911 Targa's rollbar-like rear hoop references the classic Targa, which debuted in 1965. But this special Heritage Design Edition harks all the way back to Porsche's racing success in the 1950s.

A cherry metallic paint coat, gold logos, a stylish livery in white, spear-shaped graphics on the front wings, and the classic 1963-era Porsche crest on the hood, steering wheel, rim centers and key fob are all nods to the earliest days of the German marque's competition history.

Yet another throwback detail is a modern interpretation of the Porsche Heritage badge, located on the on the luggage compartment grille. Original 356 owners were awarded the emblem as a sort of seal of quality after putting 100,000 kilometers (~62,000 miles) on the odometer.

The interior also pays tribute to Porsche history. A two-tone interior in Atacama Beige and either Bordeaux Red or Black leather features corduroy on the seats and door trims.

The nostalgic look of the green-illuminated rev counter, stopwatch and perforated roofliner aim to "underline the emotive nature" of past models. A metal badge on the dashboard denotes which one of the just 992 Heritage Edition examples you're driving, the number being a reference to the current 992-generation 911.

And because this is the high-performing Targa 4S, the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six boxer engine is tuned to crank 444 horsepower through either Porsche's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission or a seven-speed manual, as Autoweek notes.

If you really dig the Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition's look, Porsche Design—the automaker's in-house creative studio—is also selling a $14,000 watch inspired by the car's speedo and rev counter.

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition starts at $181,950.