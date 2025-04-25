Porsche Channels Vintage Vibe With Spirit 70 Limited Edition 911

Cruise down memory lane with Porsche’s latest throwback sports car.

(Porsche)

Following the warmly received 1950s-style 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition and the 1960s-style 911 Sport Classic, Porsche continues is chronological drive down memory lane with the 911 Spirit 70, a new collector sports car built on the bones of the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet.

(Porsche)

The trio of hood stripes with elongated “911” lettering is reminiscent of period decals, while the optional side graphics featuring Porsche script and “Lollipop” design with a customizable start number references the marque’s decade of motorsports dominance in the 1970s. Its bespoke Olive Neo paint job, Sport Classic center-locking wheels and elegant Bronzite accents add to the vintage vibe, while the black cabriolet top and windshield help frame the 911’s famed lines, which have been retained from model to model through the decades.

(Porsche)

But the interior is where things really get retro. Following the corduroy and Pepita patterns of its Heritage Design predecessors, the Spirit 70 embraces a black and Olive Neo Pasha pattern for the seat centers and other interior elements. The Pasha pattern extends to the 18-way Sport Seats Plus centers, door panel inserts, glove compartment lining, and even a child’s car seat. Pasha inlays for the seat backrests and dashboard trim are available as no-cost options, and a reversible front trunk mat in the same groovy pattern is standard.

(Porsche)

The rest of the interior is swathed in Basalt Black Club leather with contrasting Olive Neo stitching. The instrument cluster cleverly blends old and new, featuring a high-resolution 12.65-inch display with white analog-style pointers and scale lines and a matching analog Sport Chrono stopwatch with white pointers and green digits. As an offering only available to 911 Spirit 70 buyers, Porsche Design has crafted a bespoke chronograph watch featuring a shiny black Pasha pattern on the dial inspired by the car’s seats.

(Porsche)

Underneath its disco-style dress, the Spirit 70 packs the same potent punch as the latest 911 GTS models—a hybrid powertrain featuring an “eTurbo” motor and the tried-and-true 3.6-liter flat-six pumps out a combined 532 horsepower and 449 pound-feet of torque. Limited to 1,500 examples, the 911 Spirit 70 is expected to arrive at U.S. Porsche Centers in late summer 2025, carrying an MSRP of $240,000.