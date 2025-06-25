Porsche Italia Unites With Ferragamo For 911 & Taycan Special Editions

Porsche’s iconic 911 and groundbreaking Taycan get stylish makeovers courtesy of a famed Italian fashion label.

(Porsche)

Ferragamo may not be the first fashion label on would expect a thoroughly German brand like Porsche to collaborate with…until you consider that the Porsche Italia subsidiary has delivered over 8,200 911s and the like to the marque’s southernly neighbors over its 40 years of existence.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Porsche x Ferragamo 911 Carrera 4 GTS and Taycan 4S were born. Even when compared to other special edition Porsche models, like the retro Spirit 70, these vehicles standout immediately thanks to their purple-blue hue, which was created via Porsche’s Paint to Sample Plus program using leather and fabric samples from Ferragamo shoulder bags and clothing. On the cars, the color is accented by thin and precise lines that move across the body from the hood to the spoiler, visually representing the wind-tunnel airflow pattern.

That same Blusogno shade also adorns the white-pinstriped wheels, wheel hubs, the outlining of the model lettering, and the majority of the cars’ interiors. The front and rear seats, the GT sports steering wheel and details on the center console are upholstered in Blusogno leather, while gray piping on the seats and the corresponding 12 o’clock marking on the GT sports steering wheel pick up on the bright accents of the exterior. The car’s document folder and key pouch are also made of Blusogno leather, and in the 911, the gear lever is covered with Blusogno leather—the all-electric Taycan of course doesn’t have a gear selector.

The SportChrono clock at the top of the dashboard is one of the few elements that doesn’t employ Blusogno, with its bespoke dial instead featuring the Italian tricolor seen on the country’s flag: the rings are green, white and red, and the second hand is red. Meanwhile, the wood on the door panels get a duotone of blue and black, below which are illuminated Ferragamo aluminum logos integrated into the door sill guards. The sides of the vehicles’ keys are also rendered in Blusogno, as is the indoor car cover featuring white piping, a Porsche crest on the front and white Ferragamo lettering on the sides.

“When Porsche asked Ferragamo to contribute to this anniversary, the main idea was to change as little as possible and focus on refined details. Because Porsche is already perfect,” says Leonardo Ferragamo, Chairman of Salvatore Ferragamo. “The aim of this collaboration was to create an authentic and meaningful synergy between two iconic brands that both share the same values: design, excellence, craftsmanship and the courage to innovate. We wanted to tell an emotive story rooted in the idea of dreaming. My father Salvatore was known as ‘the shoemaker of dreams’, while Porsche continues to be driven by dreams.”

(Porsche)

Supercar Blondie reports that the Porsche x Ferragamo pair of vehicles is currently only available to Italian customers. Those of us stateside will just have to keep our fingers crossed for a Ralph Lauren 911.