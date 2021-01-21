Get Charged Up With Porsche's Tesla-Rivaling Electric Taycan

The entry-level Taycan is now more affordable than ever.

Porsche's first EV and top-selling U.S. car is now cheaper than ever, thanks to the introduction of an entry-level Taycan.

Joining the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan 4S, the 2021 rear-wheel drive Taycan will start at $79,900, nearly $25,000 less than the previous Taycan 4S base model. With 402 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of instant torque, it'll hit 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, compared to the range-leading $185,000 Taycan Turbo S's 2.6-second sprint.

A single-deck Performance Battery with a gross capacity of 79.2 kWh is fitted as standard, and a 93.4 kWh two-deck Performance Battery Plus is available as an option. Range clocks in at 268 or 300 miles respectively. That's still isn't up to snuff with the cheapest current Tesla model S, which costs $10,000-plus less and boasts a 402-mile range, according to Car and Driver.

Both the standard steel-spring suspension and the optional adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology get the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) electronic damper control system featured in the German marque's entire fleet.

Aside from specs, the distinguishing feature of the base Taycan is the 19-inch Taycan Aero wheels with black anodized brake calipers. The front apron, side sills and rear diffuser in black are borrowed from the Taycan 4S, while the low-and-wide stance, contoured wings, sporty sloped roofline, and sculpted side sections are shared with the rest of the Taycan family.

Inside is a "partial leather" interior front seats with eight-way electrical adjustment, a free-standing curved instrument cluster, and a central 10.9-inch infotainment display with an optional display for the front passenger.

The first rear-wheel drive Taycans with a lowered price tag hit dealerships in middle of March 2021