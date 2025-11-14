Riva Sets Sail With 112-Foot Dolcevita Superyacht

Riva’s latest aquatic vessel is named for “the sweet life.”

The name “Riva” conjures images of the fine Italian brand’s beautifully crafted wooden runabouts, namely the lifestyle-defining Aquarama, the spirit of which is integral to covetable watercraft that float out of its Lake Iseo-kissing shipyard.

The new Riva 112′ Dolcevita Super, an evolution of the brand’s highly acclaimed 110-foot flybridge yacht, shares that DNA in name first—there’s no shipbuilder that more aptly incarnates the sweet life more. And though the new ship dwarfs the brand’s legendary runabouts, stylish travels near the waterline are had easily and immediately upon boarding the 112′ Dolcevita Super, where guests are greeted by a massive 377-square-foot beach club, located on the water’s edge. Like the Riva 82’ Diva, two bulwarks swing out to form side terraces, increasing the vessel’s total surface area to up to 635 square feet. This area also houses a garage for a Williams 565 tender and a Sea-Doo jet ski beneath an extra-large sun sofa.

The bow area is more secluded, with a lounge area containing a large C-shaped sofa, a sunbathing deck with another sofa, and an optional jacuzzi that slides out from underneath the sunpad.

The yacht’s flybridge is a designed to be a “spacious oasis” of comfort covering approximately 646 square feet. The stern section features a living area with freestanding furniture that can be configured to the owner’s wishes, creating customized relaxation spaces. The central dining area includes an American-style bar measuring over 13 feet in length, equipped with a Corian counter, fridge, and options for an icemaker and grill, along with a hideaway central television.

Opposite the bar, a large fixed dining table is surrounded by a C-shaped sofa. The entire area is covered by an asymmetrical carbon hard top that filters light and emphasizes the yacht’s profile. Completing the upper deck is a second helm station, connected to the bow area by a side walkway on the port side.

The main deck greets guests with a large main salon that covers over 538 square feet. The salon is characterized by high ceilings exceeding 6.5 feet, plus fine high-gloss rosewood and leather finishes.

The primary layout option places a dining area for up to ten guests near the entrance, and a midship living area with three Poltrona Frau sofas arranged around a coffee table. A 75-inch television is integrated into the central wall decor. Owners may also opt for a traditional layout placing the living area at the entrance.

The galley, measuring about 97 square feet, is situated on the starboard side. Finished in a total white palette, it features Miele appliances and a foldaway table that functions as a work island. Crucially, the galley has isolated access to the crew quarters and the helm station, ensuring crew movements do not disturb guests.

The owner’s sleeping area is dominated by the expansive, 366 square-foot master suite located in the bow, featuring two walk-in wardrobes and a vanity desk. The centrally positioned double bed is framed by a black leather headboard and bedside tables. The spacious en-suite bathroom is finished in premium marble and features a fitted shower bench and two basins. Larger picture windows provide the Master Suite with enhanced panoramic sea views.

The lower deck features two mirror-image VIP cabins and two guest cabins, each of which features an en-suite bathroom, polished rosewood finishings, and black hammered detailing. The crew area features three cabins, three bathrooms and a generous dinette to accommodate up to five, including the captain.

With a draft of less than 7 feet, near-superyacht is well-suited to shallow water, but it’s still capable of hitting 25.5 knots (29 mph) or cruising at 23 knots (26 mph) on the open water with power from two 2,638-horsepower MTU 16V 2000 engines.

Prices weren’t release, but based on the price of the Riva 110′ Dolcevita, expect to spend $15 million or more to acquire its bigger sister.