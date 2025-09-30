Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge On $375 Million Expansion, Black Badge Program And How To Get A ‘Private Office’ Invitation

Rolls-Royce’s new boss is an industry veteran who’s helping the ultra-luxury British automaker return to its roots.

The Cullinan Series II is seamless blend of power, elegance and craftsmanship (Rolls-Royce)

As the storied Rolls-Royce marque celebrated its 120th anniversary last year, a sea change was taking shape in its top office. After nearly 14 years as CEO, during which time the opulent automaker saw a 500 percent surge in sales, Torsten Müller-Ötvös announced he was stepping aside in favor of UK-born industry veteran Chris Brownridge—a return to the brand’s roots, you might say.

“To be invited to lead this great British brand, at such a pivotal moment in its long and remarkable story, is an extraordinary privilege,” Brownridge said of his ascension. “Rolls-Royce is one of the world’s most recognized, desirable, and influential brands, and I’m keenly aware of the enormous affection and esteem in which it’s held.” Earlier this year, he demonstrated his commitment to the evolution of the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy, presiding over the debut of Black Badge Spectre, the most powerful car in Rolls-Royce history, based on its $400,000-plus electric ultra-luxury grand tourer.

Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge (Rolls-Royce)

Just prior to that, he’d announced plans to invest around $375 million to expand the marque’s famed Goodwood, U.K. factory to focus more on the bespoke side of the business, a thriving division that has gained a reputation for ever-more-incredible custom creations. Some of its most notable bespoke commissions in 2024 included solid 18-karat gold sculptural elements, hand embroidery consisting of more than 869,500 stitches, veneers including 500 individually-shaped pieces of wood, and one-of-a-kind holographic paint finishes.

At the same time, the brand opened an impressive new Private Office in New York, catering to stateside clients wishing to order bespoke vehicles and collaborate directly with the marque’s designers. We recently spoke to Brownridge about his appointment, vision, and plans for the future.

Courtesy Rolls-Royce

What aspects of the brand’s direction are you most eager to develop or refine?

Every day, I gain a deeper appreciation for our ability to connect with clients through Bespoke. I am continually inspired by the talent and vision of our artisans in Goodwood and our teams around the world. Our ambition is to further expand personalization options, ensuring each motor car reflects the unique desires of its owner. This includes investing in the Goodwood facility to accommodate increasingly complex Bespoke projects—reinforcing our unwavering commitment to individualized luxury.

The new Spectre Black Badge (Rolls-Royce)

How does the Black Badge Spectre embody the pinnacle of the Black Badge ethos?

Black Badge is the alter ego of the Rolls-Royce brand— darker, bolder, and more visceral. Spectre, our electric super coupé, provides the ideal canvas for this expression. Its emotionally charged design and powerful stance made it the natural choice for our most performance-focused model to date. With 650 brake horsepower and exclusive features like “Infinity Mode” and “Spirited Mode,” Black Badge Spectre pushes the boundaries of bold design while maintaining the serene luxury expected of Rolls-Royce. In many ways, this is the motor car Black Badge was destined for.

Courtesy Rolls-Royce

How has the Black Badge program evolved over the past decade?

Black Badge was introduced to appeal to a younger, more dynamic clientele. It has since matured into a bold symbol of individuality— perfectly aligned with the expressive capabilities of our Bespoke division. Over time, we’ve introduced enhanced performance features, culminating in the Black Badge Spectre—the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever. Simultaneously, Black Badge has allowed us to innovate with new materials, further expanding the visual and tactile palette available to our clients.

What is the current state of the Black Badge program, and who are its clients?

The Black Badge collection continues to thrive, attracting those who seek a more daring and unconventional Rolls-Royce experience. Our client base for Black Badge is very diverse, but our Black Badge owners value bold design married with dynamic performance. They are seeking a truly personal connection to the image their motor car projects and deliberately move away from expected aesthetic codes.

Courtesy Rolls-Royce

What was involved in engineering the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history?

The development of Black Badge Spectre required a transformative approach to power and performance—executed the Rolls-Royce way. Teaching Spectre how to behave with increased torque and horsepower while remaining, first and foremost, a Rolls-Royce demanded precise calibration of the transmission, suspension, and steering systems. Our engineers also crafted a sound profile befitting this elevated performance. The result is a motor car that redefines power for the brand with-out any compromise regarding the refined character that defines Rolls-Royce.

Courtesy Rolls-Royce

How do you balance innovation and electrification with the heritage that defines Rolls-Royce?

At the start of the 20th century, our founder, Charles Rolls, declared that electric drive would be the technology of the future, ideally suited to the type of car he–together with Henry Royce–was destined to create. Traveling in a Rolls-Royce has always been defined by silence, effortless power and the unrivaled “magic carpet ride.” With our meticulously engineered Rolls-Royce electric drivetrain, that renowned feeling of “one endless gear” takes on a new quality: Even more powerful, silent and refined than our legendary V12, it delivers the ultimate Rolls-Royce experience.

What motivated the $375 million expansion of the Goodwood manufacturing facility?

This strategic investment is dedicated to expanding our Bespoke and Coachbuild capabilities, not to increase annual production volumes. As client demand grows for increasingly complex and highly individualized commissions, the enhanced facility will support advanced paint techniques and intricate “one-off” interior treatments, reducing wait times for our clients. Our mission is not more volume, but more magnificent, meaningful commissions.

Rolls-Royce Private Office is where the bespoke magic happens (Rolls-Royce)

How has Rolls-Royce come to lead the industry in vehicle customization?

Bespoke is not an option at Rolls-Royce—it is the essence of what we do. From the initial consultation to the final handover, every touchpoint is tailored to transform each motor car into a singular expression of the client’s lifestyle. Our goal is to ensure that no two Rolls-Royces are alike—each is a one-of-one commission that reflects the individuality of its owner.

What is driving the increase in Bespoke and Coachbuild demand?

True luxury lies in individuality and exclusivity. Our clients are highly accomplished individuals who turn to Rolls-Royce to express and celebrate that success. They don’t want a car—they want a statement. A unique Bespoke commission is their way of making that statement.

The Black Badge Spectre is the ultimate version of the marque’s electric super coupé (Rolls-Royce)

What inspired the growth of the Private Office program? Doesn’t its invite-only nature create limitations?

Private Office was conceived to serve clients with highly ambitious bespoke visions—clients for whom time is their most precious resource. Not everyone can travel to Goodwood [UK], so we brought the experience closer to them. The Private Office allows direct access to our design team and creative resources, empowering our most visionary clients to bring their ideas to life in collaboration with our brand.

How does one receive an invitation to the Private Office?

Invitations are extended to clients who demonstrate a strong affinity with the brand, often through previous Bespoke commissions or a clear vision for a one-of-a-kind vehicle. At Private Office New York, for instance, access is granted via dealer-client advisors. While every Rolls-Royce dealership houses a Bespoke Lounge, clients whose requests are particularly elaborate are invited to the Private Office where they can work directly with a Rolls-Royce designer and dedicated client experience manager.

Courtesy Rolls-Royce

How does direct collaboration with Goodwood designers enhance the commissioning experience?

Working directly with our designers—whether at Goodwood [Rolls’ UK headquarters] or in Private Office locations—immerses clients in the creative journey. Their personal stories and preferences are deeply integrated into the final design, resulting in a motor car that is not only one-of-a-kind, but profoundly personal. These collaborations often inspire new techniques and innovations in design, material use, and craftsmanship.

Are there plans to open additional Private Office locations? What determines their placement?

Currently, our Private Offices in Goodwood, Dubai, Shanghai, Seoul, and New York are serving hundreds of clients on highly complex projects. Our focus remains on delivering world-class service at each location. While we have no immediate plans to expand, we will continue to evaluate based solely on one criterion: our ability to meet and exceed client expectations.

Courtesy Rolls-Royce

Are more ultra-limited Coachbuild commissions planned? What determines eligibility?

Wait and see! We continue to explore ultra-limited Coachbuild projects with clients who have a deep understanding of the brand and a compelling vision. These commissions are profoundly collaborative and ensure alignment with Rolls-Royce’s heritage and standards. While we can’t reveal specifics at this time, we are always seeking opportunities to evolve the Coachbuild concept in response to client demand.



This article originally appeared in Maxim’s September/October 2025 issue.