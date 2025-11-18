Royal Huisman Unveils ‘World’s Tallest Single-Mast Sailboat’

The record-setting Royal Huisman “Sky” will set sail in 2030.

(Royal Huisman)

Dutch shipyard Royal Huisman is building another record-setting ship. Following the much-publicized Special One, aka the world’s largest true sportfishing yacht,” a new vessel has been unveiled dubbed Sky, which has been designed to be the world’s tallest sloop (single-mast sailboat). Royal Huisman confirmed that the design and a majority of the engineering for the sailing vessel have been completed, setting an estimated delivery date for spring 2030.

(Royal Huisman)

The centerpiece of the aluminum-hulled yacht is its towering carbon rig supplied by Rondal, which will have an air draft of 305 feet—equivalent to the height of the Statue of Liberty measured from the ground to its torch. The structure will top the current record-holding sloop by approximately 14 feet. Naval architecture and exterior styling for Sky were developed by Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design (MMYD), building on their prior collaboration with Royal Huisman on the 60-meter sloop Sarissa. The yacht’s interior is being created by Winch Design.

(Royal Huisman)

Royal Huisman is marketing the vessel as an opportunity for an owner to significantly expedite the delivery of a custom project, bypassing the typical six or more years required for full development. The yacht is engineered for world cruising with strong sailing performance, utilizing a long waterline and a lift keel. It incorporates a future-proof propulsion system based on electric azimuthing propeller pods and a battery bank, designed to allow for silent, zero-emission operation. The innovative hybrid system architecture has received Lloyd’s “Hybrid Power” certificate and is capable of regenerating energy while sailing.

(Royal Huisman)

The Sky‘s amenities for owners and guests include a spacious owner’s full-beam stateroom with direct access to an aft beach deck, a midship wellness spa, and a comprehensive watersports center designed to carry a large 39-foot tender and a wide array of equipment.

(Royal Huisman)

“Sky represents the next evolution of performance sailing yachts, a project that challenges convention in both scale and elegance,” said Malcolm McKeon, per Superyacht Times. “Her mast and powerful hull form express ambition and precision in equal measure, while her design remains focused on connection between those on board, the sea, and the experience of sailing itself.”