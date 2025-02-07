Step Aboard The World’s Biggest Sportfishing Yacht

This 171-foot behemoth is said to be the “world’s largest true sportfishing yacht.”

We’re guessing that the mystery owner of the Royal Huisman Special One yacht is one serious sport fisherman. Recall that the 171-foot vessel previously made headlines as the “world’s largest true sportfishing yacht” before it debuted at the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show, at which point further details would be released. More information on Special One has since emerged, including the following statement from its anonymous owner.

“The admiration from the docks that we receive everywhere is quite unique, underlining that Special One is already an icon,” the yacht’s owner said. “I look forward to many more experiences aboard with my family, friends and those who we meet along the way. She truly is a special one.”

The owner had a couple of mandates: Special One had have a classic sport fisher design, tuna tower and all. It also had to accommodate their family on long fishing expeditions without sacrificing speed. “If someone had told us in five years there will be a 52 meter sport fisherman that goes 30-plus knots, our feedback would be, ‘Impossible,'” said Bart Bouwhuis, creative director at Vripack Yacht Design, Special One’s designer. “But it is possible, in fact she goes from 0 to 30 knots in 46 seconds. Several other shipyards could not have built this yacht because it’s extremely complex from a technological point of view, extremely dense, and with a very strict weight target. Also, a sailboat builder understands how to build in tight spaces. A sport fish yacht has pronounced hull shapes in the forward section, not unlike a sailing yacht.“

An aluminum construction helps keep weight below 500 gross tons and achieve that max speed—a semi-displacement hull and Vripack’s precisely engineered weight distribution also help Special One reach its top end. In accordance with the fishing expedition edict, the cockpit includes tuna tubes, ice chip machines, and a retractable fish finder. A dedicated bait and tackle room stores high-end rods and reels. The world’s longest outriggers extend baits far from the hull. Additionally, Special One features a commercial-grade 3D sonar fish finder.

While it’s performance and sport fisher profile are ideal for deep-sea angling, it’s still a luxury yacht through and through. A neutral palette, walnut veneers, and warm lighting help create a relaxing atmosphere throughout the interior, which is punctuated by walnut joinery, exotic stonework and custom furnishings. The main salon features a vacuum-powered glass elevator, while the mezzanine deck provides shaded and open-air seating. There are indoor social spaces on three decks including formal dining, and exterior living spaces on six. The owner’s suite on the main deck boasts panoramic bow views and a Panda marble bathroom, while guest accommodations include a VIP suite and three ensuite cabins.

“Special One reflects the commitment of the Royal Huisman team to never say ‘no’ to innovative and challenging motoryacht projects, which are well outside the comfort zone of many other yards,” said Royal Huisman CEO Jan Timmerman. We can’t wait to see what the don’t say “no” to next.