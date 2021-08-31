Shelby Unleashes F-150 Super Snake Sport With 775 Supercharged Horses

This savage pickup is supercar-quick to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds.

Shelby American

While Ford is gearing up to launch the first-ever all-electric F-150, Shelby is keeping the madly muscular Super Snake edition alive to the joy of gas-fed powerplant fans.

The country's top-selling vehicle is available in numerous configurations from the Carroll Shelby-founded hi-po customizer. But the most batshit variant—and the one to have—is the coupe-style two-door Super Snake Sport model that debuted in 2019.

Shelby American

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A supercharged 5.0-liter V8 takes gulps from a high-flow air filter and fuel injectors, creating 775-horsepower and what's presumably a deeply evil roar from the Borla exhaust. As Autoblog notes, Shelby quotes a supercar-rivaling 60-mph sprint time of 3.45 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With adjustable shocks and six-piston brake calipers, the two-door F-150 Super Snake Sport can also accelerate to 100 mph and decelerate down to naught in 8.3 seconds.

Shelby American

Shelby's speed-centric upgrades continue with a dropped suspension, blacked-out 22-inch rims in performance tires, a front splitter, and a host of exclusive badging, the most prominent being the "SHEBLY" block lettering in place the blue oval on the grille.

“Though the roots of the Shelby F-150 Super Snake trucks trace back to the famous Shelby muscle cars of the 1960’s, they’re capable of far more than just straight-line performance,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations.

Shelby American

“These fast trucks also handle and stop exceptionally well. The rumble and whine of the supercharged engine is a symphony of aural mechanical beauty. The styling is strong and handsome without being obnoxious. This is the purest incarnation of a 1960s muscle car in pickup form.”

Shelby is only making 300 F-150 Super Snake Sports this year, with prices starting at $98,690. Another 300 family-friendly four-doors with the same engine start at $105,708 each. Click here to learn more.