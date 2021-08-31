Shelby Unleashes F-150 Super Snake Sport With 775 Supercharged Horses
While Ford is gearing up to launch the first-ever all-electric F-150, Shelby is keeping the madly muscular Super Snake edition alive to the joy of gas-fed powerplant fans.
The country's top-selling vehicle is available in numerous configurations from the Carroll Shelby-founded hi-po customizer. But the most batshit variant—and the one to have—is the coupe-style two-door Super Snake Sport model that debuted in 2019.
A supercharged 5.0-liter V8 takes gulps from a high-flow air filter and fuel injectors, creating 775-horsepower and what's presumably a deeply evil roar from the Borla exhaust. As Autoblog notes, Shelby quotes a supercar-rivaling 60-mph sprint time of 3.45 seconds.
With adjustable shocks and six-piston brake calipers, the two-door F-150 Super Snake Sport can also accelerate to 100 mph and decelerate down to naught in 8.3 seconds.
Shelby's speed-centric upgrades continue with a dropped suspension, blacked-out 22-inch rims in performance tires, a front splitter, and a host of exclusive badging, the most prominent being the "SHEBLY" block lettering in place the blue oval on the grille.
“Though the roots of the Shelby F-150 Super Snake trucks trace back to the famous Shelby muscle cars of the 1960’s, they’re capable of far more than just straight-line performance,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations.
“These fast trucks also handle and stop exceptionally well. The rumble and whine of the supercharged engine is a symphony of aural mechanical beauty. The styling is strong and handsome without being obnoxious. This is the purest incarnation of a 1960s muscle car in pickup form.”
Shelby is only making 300 F-150 Super Snake Sports this year, with prices starting at $98,690. Another 300 family-friendly four-doors with the same engine start at $105,708 each. Click here to learn more.