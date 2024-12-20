Step Aboard A 250-Foot Superyacht That’s Selling For $180 MILLION

A boat fit for a billionaire.

(Kitson Yachts)

The most impressive superyachts are so often confined to conceptual purgatory, where they remain indefinitely as artist renderings with overly ambitious spec sheets. What makes the Feadship Project One so exciting is that it actually exists in a completed state on the market… for a billionaire-only price of $186.06 million.

Construction of the 249-foot steel-hulled seafarer (75.75-meter) was overseen by superyacht broker Kitson Yachts and carried out by Feadship, a historied Dutch shipyard currently celebrating its 75th anniversary (hence the metric length). While the sheer is impressive—especially so when contextualized in a narrow river against a backdrop of quaint Dutch homes—One’s mission statement dealt specifically with design.

“After being uninspired with the interior concepts and cabin configurations available on the market, Kitson Yachts decided to pursue new construction to fully meet the client’s needs,” the brokerage said. “Seizing the opportunity to harness the client’s passion for architecture, the company set out to create a superyacht with interiors unlike anything ever made with a timeless exterior.”

The exterior styling was conceived by Studio De Voogt and the naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects. The interiors—featuring natural lighting, earth tones, lime-washed wood and stone surfaces—were completed by Gilles & Boissier of Paris. With six cutting-edge cabins accommodating 12 guests and 17 crew, Kitson identifies the centerpiece of the entire ship as the bridge deck wellness area, where guests behold sweeping vistas from an aft-facing glass-walled fitness center opening on three sides. This gym is equipped for open-air or climate-controlled workouts and also features a sauna, jacuzzi, and “serenity terrace.”

Meanwhile, the owner’s deck gets an expansive stateroom with an ensuite bathroom, a private terrace, jacuzzi and study, and direct access to One’s helipad, which is engineered with a shaded overhang to facilitate al-fresco dining. The main lounge explores a beach-house theme with a stunning teak deck set in Feadship’s first herringbone pattern, beyond which is a three-sided bank of sliding glass doors that opens to a large pool deck with barside seating. A second large cabin is also located close by with a walk-in dressing room and balcony. Four additional state rooms located on One’s lower deck are connected to the main beach club area, offering an ideal location for a waterside drink or a dive. Natural light flows into the lower deck via a glass bottomed pool, providing dual access from both sides.

(Kitson Yachts)

As for propulsion, twin 2,000-horsepower MTU diesel engines allow One to hit a top speed of 16.5 knots (19 mph) or cruise at 12 knots (14 mph) for up to 5,000 nautical miles. Those interested in learning more—or, dare we say, ponying up the fortune required to purchase One—can visit Kitson Yachts’ website.