Meet The First-Ever Hydrogen-Powered Superyacht

The first of its kind on the high seas.

(Feadship)

The quest for bigger, better and even more impressive superyachts continues apace, but Feadship is venturing into unprecedented territory with its newest launch.

(Feadship)

Project 821 is billed as the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht by the luxury Dutch shipmaker, and is touted as “the answer to a fundamental question: ‘How far can we push green technology on superyachts?'”

Feadship looked to answer that question handily in a five-year design and construction process culminating in its Amsterdam shipyard launch on May 4th.

(Feadship)

British design studio RWD took on the immense task of conceptualizing the ship, which uses hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity, resulting in only water as exhaust.

(Feadship)

The process powers both the ship’s propulsion and its accommodations, doing so with sixteen compact fuel cells and 4 tons of hydrogen on board.

Hydrogen is turned into electricity and stored in those fuel cells, but compressed liquid hydrogen must be stored at shockingly low temperatures (below 400 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Feadship)

And while the resulting fuel cell technology can’t power a lengthy crossing, Feadship noted that the ship’s “fuel cell technology can provide an entire week’s worth of silent operation at anchor or navigating emission-free at 10 knots while leaving harbors or cruising in protected marine zones.”

(Feadship)

In matters of looks, the superyacht is no slouch either, with a futuristic, streamlined design (in spite of the added fuel cell storage) that looks straight out of Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic Tenet.

Five above-water decks and two below-water decks round out the experience for the ultimate in luxurious, eco-conscious sailing.

(Feadship)

The other specs across Project 821 are no less impressive, with a design fit for full family use, including a full owners’ deck, a two-bedroom apartment, a gym, two offices with fireplaces and a living room.

(Feadship)

A bridge deck and other spaces also boast games and access to amenities like coffee, while a main-deck library and a private sea terrace dining room offer further seclusion and luxury.

(Feadship)

As for accessibility, superyacht broker Edmiston is offering Project 821 for sale to a (no doubt) lucky, stylish and sustainable buyer.