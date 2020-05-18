This Custom Cobra Restomod Honors Automotive Legend Carroll Shelby
Superformance—a California tuner that takes pride in juicing up luxe 1960s-era racers like this 201-mph Shelby Cobra—has announced another strikingly detailed Cobra restomod that honors legendary automotive designer Carroll Shelby.
Superformance describes its new MKIII-R as "an old-school classic infused with modern-day flair." The "Atlantis Blue"-painted body crafted from hand-laid fiberglass panels with steel tube reinforcements in all openings.
The aggressive original lines are enhanced by the addition of scalloped fenders and a custom front hood, as well as side- and front-mounted vents. A hulking rear diffuser and body contour-matched front splitter round out tasteful aesthetic alterations.
Superformance offers a wide range of powertrains for the MKIII-R. Installation kits are available for Ford 302, 351, 460 and 427/428 cubic inch engines with Tremec five-speed or Ford top-loader four-speed transmissions. The side-mounted exhausts are specced to the retro roadster's original blueprint, but the muffler and stainless steel-tipped tailpipes are custom.
Inside are French-stitched seats with body color-accented thread and a leather-clad transmission tunnel. The dash is fitted with Superformance's latest electronic gauges.
Other standard features include power steering, LED headlights, 18-inch rims, and almost any color of pant imaginable, if Atlantis Blue isn't your thing. Available upgrades include six-piston front brakes, a push-button start and a soft top.
The Superformance MKIII-R starts at $79,000, according to Hi Consumption. Click here to learn more