2021 Chevrolet Silverado Gets 800-HP Yenko Upgrade From Specialty Vehicle Engineering

The supertruck is even more powerful than Hennessey Performance's "Goliath 700" Silverado.
2021 800HP Yenko Supercharged Silverado OFF-ROAD (2)

For those who weren't satisfied with Hennessey Performance's 700-HP "Goliath" tune of the Chevrolet Silverado, Specialty Vehicle Engineering is upgrading the 2021 model-year pickup with an extra 100 horses, an "OFF ROAD" designation and Yenko branding. 

2021 800HP Yenko Supercharged Silverado OFF-ROAD (1)

With approval from GM, the New Jersey's SVE now holds the rights to the Yenko brand created by the eponymous Pennsylvania dealership that famously pumped out custom pony cars from the 1960s-1980s. While a modern Yenko Silverado doesn't have the classic allure of those sought-after builds, it does have a supercharged 6.2-liter LT1 V8 that sends 800 hp and 720 pound-feet of torque through a beefed-up six-speed automatic transmission. 

2021 800HP Yenko Supercharged Silverado OFF-ROAD (4)

Motor Authority reports that the increased output requires forged pistons and crankshaft, ported heads, and a high-flow stainless steel exhaust that probably sounds evil. Six-piston Brembo brake calipers and Duralife 16.1-inch vented rotors provide much-needed stopping power for the super truck. 

2021 800HP Yenko Supercharged Silverado OFF-ROAD (5)

To make the truck trail-worthy, SVE gave it a lofty 4-inch lift kit, Fox shock absorbers, a bolstered rear way bar and 20 inch rims wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler hybrid rubber. A few cosmetic upgrades include a vented hood, Yenko graphics, and a serialized placard from 1-50. And like Hennessey's builds, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Yenko OFF ROAD comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. 

2021 800HP Yenko Supercharged Silverado OFF-ROAD (3)

Pricing isn't currently available, but Motor Trend reports that SVE's non-off-road Silverado Yenko costs $79,995, so expect a hike. Click here for more. 

BeFunky-c2021 800HP Yenko Supercharged Silverado OFF-ROAD Promo
