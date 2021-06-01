Tesla Autopilot Now Detects and Alerts Drivers Who Aren't Paying Attention

A new driver-facing camera is designed to monitor and detect inattentive Tesla drivers.
Author:
Publish date:
Tesla Roadster 

Tesla Roadster 

Tesla's latest software update serves as a reminder that we are still years away from truly autonomous cars. The innovative EV company's cars will now be monitoring drivers while Autopilot is engaged via a "driver-facing camera that should confirm a driver is paying attention to the road," according to a Jalopnik report cited by Inside Hook

This safety-centric upgrade is an improvement to Tesla's Level 2 semi-autonomous system, which by definition requires a driver to be able to take control of the vehicle at anytime while regulating acceleration and steering. 

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Previously, Tesla tracked drivers' attentiveness based on whether a hand was on the steering wheel. That system could be easily fooled by taping weights to the wheel, even while leaving the driver's seat unoccupied, as Consumer Reports proved.  

“The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now detect and alert driver inattentiveness while Autopilot is engaged," an official software update from Tesla reads. "Camera data does not leave the car itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless data sharing is enabled.”

The news comes after a number of controversies surrounding Tesla's Autopilot feature, including a fatal crash in Texas that sparked a National Transportation Safety Board investigation. The NTSB ultimately concluded the driver aid was not engaged at the time of the accident. 

But in California, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is still looking into its 29th Tesla-related crash, which happened when a Model 3 struck an overturned semi-truck, according to NBC News

No image description

Jake Paul Tyron Woodley Promo
Sports

It's Official: Jake Paul and Former UFC Champ Tyron Woodley Are Boxing on Showtime

cbd-ben-jerrys
Food & Drink

Why We're Still Waiting for Ben & Jerry's CBD-Infused Ice Cream

michael-c-hall-dexter-showtime
Entertainment

'Dexter' Trailer Reveals Lead Character's New Name and Same Old Bloodlust

Tesla Roadster Autopilot Promo
Rides

Tesla Autopilot Now Detects and Alerts Drivers Who Aren't Paying Attention

facebook-Linked_Image___1306060044-Extraction-on-Netflix-Official-Trailer_hires 2
Entertainment

Netflix Reveals Top 10 Most-Watched Original Movies So Far

Eureka SPRK Gril
Gear

Hit The Highway with the Best Road Trip Gadgets & Gear

McLaren Elva Windshield Promo
Rides

This Roofless Elva Roadster Is McLaren's Latest Ultra-Rare Supercar

cameron-diaz-bad-teacher-maxim
Entertainment

Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ In June

Leonardo DiCaprio Manhattan Wellness Retreat Promo
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio's Manhattan 'Wellness Retreat' Can Be Yours for a Cool $8.5 Million