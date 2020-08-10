This 840-HP, All-Electric Ford Mustang Is Actually a Tesla Model S In Disguise

The souped-up Mustang clone does zero-to-60 in just 2.2 seconds.

Russian startup Aviar Motors is working on a classically styled, all-electric Mustang replica with Tesla-like performance, and it bests Charge Automotive's similar restomod across the board.

Here are the key specs: 840 horsepower, a blistering zero-to-60 mph in the low-twos, a 155-mph top speed, and a 315-mile max range. Those figures might sound unlikely until you consider that the Aviar R67 is underpinned by Tesla's flagship Model S AWD platform, including the American EV's 100 kWh battery pack and dual electric motors.

Carsports notes that the lightweight composite panels and forged aluminum rims mimic the look of a 1967 Ford Mustang fastback, while an active spoiler, carbon fiber front splitter, grille and side skirts provide modern aerodynamics.

Inside are more features carried over from the Model S, including its massive 17-inch infotainment touchscreen, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, keyless entry, voice assistance, dual-zone climate control. Interior changes include round sleek circular air vents, a new digital instrument cluster, and a new three-spoke steering wheel.



Prices haven't been announced, but you can check out Aviar Motors' website to learn more.