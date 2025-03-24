The Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Is A MotoGP Fan’s Dream Superbike

Commemorating the Ducati factory team’s historic one-two finish in Italy on the nation’s birthday.

(Ducati)

Ducati machines dominated the 2024 MotoGP season to a truly historic degree, with the combined efforts of Ducati Corse-powered racing teams earning the Borgo Panigale factory its third consecutive Riders’ title and fifth consecutive Constructors’ title as Ducati-saddled racers notched 19 wins at the year’s 20 total Grands Prix.

(Ducati)

But the motorcycle manufacturer’s proudest moment came early in the season on June 2, 2024. Ducatisti won’t need a refresher, but for the rest of us, the date saw the Ducati Lenovo factory team’s Italian riders Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini pull off a one-two finish at the Italian Grand Prix on Republic Day—the anniversary of the fateful election in which Italian citizens voted to abolish monarchy and establish a republic.

The occasion all but begs for a commemorative motorcycle, which has now been delivered in the form of the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia. Since 1988, Ducati has applied “Tricolore” liveries to make its top-tier motorcycle models even more collectable. Carrying out that mission to the max, this Italia edition dons the same special Azzurro livery worn by the GP-winning pair of race bikes, along with Bagnaia’s signature on the 4.4-gallon aluminum tank. It also gets an aluminum steering plate showing the model’s name and number, along with the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit profile and an inscription honoring the lap record set by Bagnaia.

(Ducati)

While based on the already-upgraded Panigale V4S, the special-edition superbike boasts enhanced technical features, including weight-reducing/agility-increasing carbon fiber wheels and the cutting-edge Front Brake Pro+ system derived from Superbike World Championship machines. It arrives in a custom box that complements the livery, as well as a certificate of authenticity, specialized cover, and an aluminum-badged ignition key. Owners also have the option to purchase a limited-edition color-matched suit made of fine kangaroo leather.

(Ducati)

We should say owners had the option, as all 163 Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia examples have been sold for a reported $85,000 each.