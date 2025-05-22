The Final Flagship Lamborghini With A Manual V12 Can Now Be Yours

Here’s why online bids are skyrocketing for this immaculate Lamborghini Murcielago.

(Bring A Trailer)

The vintage glory of a V12-powered Lamborghini with a gated manual transmission is an irresistible proposition, which is why this Bring a Trailer listing for a 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago, cloaked in menacing Nero Pegaso with a contrasting Nero Perseus leather interior, has already collected a bid count in the double digits on Bring a Trailer.

(Bring A Trailer)

Unveiled at the 2001 Frankfurt Motor Show, the elite Italian supe, penned by the legendary Luc Donckerwolke, boasts Lambo’s signature aggro lines, carbon-fiber panels, scissor doors and louvered engine cover. But what makes the Murcielago notable is its ultimate position at the end of Lambo’s V12 manual-powered flagship lineage, which dates back all the way to the 1964 350 GT and also includes the supercar-defining Miura, the iconic Countach and the 90s bedroom-adorning Diablo.

(Bring A Trailer)

The Murcielago, which was succeeded by the Aventador in 2011, runs a 6.2-liter V12, factory-rated at a robust 572 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The output is fed through a six-speed manual transmission actuated by a tactilely satisfying gated shifter, feeding an all-wheel-drive system with a limited-slip rear differential. Aural satisfaction is a certainty too, given that this particular Murcilago has been uncorked with sport catalytic converters and a titanium exhaust system from Boden Auto Haus, further enhancing its purrs and growls.

(Bring A Trailer)

Slide past those dramatic scissor doors and you’re greeted by a cockpit trimmed in Nero Perseus leather with exquisite red accent stitching that flows across the dash, center console, and door panels. The manually adjustable seats offer excellent support, complemented by inboard shoulder restraints and a strategically placed fire extinguisher in the passenger footwell. Creature comforts include automatic climate control and a period-correct CD stereo. The original window sticker still shows an initial price of $281,100, and it shows only 9,000 miles on the clock, roughly 5,000 of which were added under current ownership.

(Bring A Trailer)

Bidding for this barely broken-in Raging Bull had already reached $300,000—close to the top of Hagerty’s valuation range for the Murcielago—with a week left. Which is to say, this will be the one who got a way to a lot of hopeful collectors.