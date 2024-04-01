This Revived Lamborghini Countach Channels Classic Wedge-Shaped Supercar

An ultra-rare example of the 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is expected to fetch millions at auction.

(Keno Zache ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)

In 2021, Lamborghini announced an ultra-limited-edition revival of the Countach, the most iconic wedge-shaped Raging Bull. By the time the general public had merely learned of the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4’s existence, all 113 units had been snapped up for a reported $2.6 million each by VIP customers.

The many who missed out the first time around now have the chance to purchase one headed to RM Sotheby’s upcoming Monaco auction. Currently, the only information listed on the auction house’s website is the following:

This motor car has either been driven for no more than 6,000 kilometres or is less than six (6) months of age from new. For this reason, the motor car can be considered ‘as new’ for VAT [tax] purposes. RM Sotheby’s

We can also see the very unique finish, featuring a chocolate-brown exterior with gold-colored, “telephone-style” rims and a black and white interior. Assuming the car is unmodified, we also know the hybrid powertrain comprises a 6.5-liter V12 and a 48-volt e-motor that together push a combined 819 horsepower to all four wheels through a seven-speed gearbox.

The same powertrain was used in the Sian, which was Lambo’s most powerful production car until the next-gen flagship, the Revuelto, came around. In the Countach LPI 800-4, its output is good for a seriously quick 2.8-second zero-to-60 mph time and a 220-mph top speed.

The Italian marque also included quite a few retro references to both the inaugural Countach LP400 that debuted in 1974 and the second-gen LP500 that entered production in 1982.

Specifically, the latter’s Quattrovalvole edition served as inspiration for the hexagonal wheel arches, as well as the angular hood’s long, rectangular grille and headlights. The most Countach-ey bits, though, are the “gills”—the NACA air intakes cut into the side and doors—and the Periscopio slats running from the roof to the rear, teasing passersby with a glimpse of the powerful 12-pot.

Valued between $2 million and $2.6 million, this 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 rolls onto RM Sotheby’s Monaco auction block on May 10.