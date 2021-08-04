This Gloss Green Aston Martin DB4 GT Is a Road Racing Legend

This pristine example of the predecessor to James Bond's most famous ride can be yours.
Author:
Publish date:
1961_Aston_Martin_DB4_GT_0094

If Goldfinger had been made in 1962 instead of 1964, Q might have supplied Sean Connery's James Bond with a weaponized version of the Aston Martin DB4 GT that's headed to the auction block at Gooding & Company's forthcoming Pebble Beach Auctions. 

1961_Aston_Martin_DB4_GT_0151

Aston Martin racing manager developed this competition-oriented version of the predecessor to the 007-famous DB5 to defeat the Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France, with a lightweight tubular body and a more powerful 3.7-liter straight-six. With a top speed of 151 mph, the DB4 GT was the fastest production car of its day. 

Of the 1,204 DB4s manufactured, just 75 got the exclusive GT specification. The car offered here, chassis DB4GT/0154/L, is one of only 30 DB4 GTs in stateside-friendly left-hand drive. It's Goodwood Green over red Connolly leather upholstery is particularly classy, but it's got a hardcore racing history. 

1961_Aston_Martin_DB4_GT_0010

This 1961 DB4 GT was originally delivered to Georges Filipinetti, who operated one of Europe's most successful private racing teams—Scuderia Filipinetti—and fostered the talent future Swiss Formula One drivers, including Jo Siffert. 

Its second owner, Dr. Gwer E. Reichen, prepped the car for competition with shorter gears and a Bosch servo to aid in braking. Over the next three decades, the car entered numerous hill climbs and slaloms, accumulating over 62,000 miles.

1961_Aston_Martin_DB4_GT_0037

Most recently, chassis DB4GT/0154/L toured France's Provenance region, after which it was serviced by American Aston specialists Steel Wings of Ivyland, Pennsylvania. 

The 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT valued at  joins other multimillion-dollar classic at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Auctions, including Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Strassenversion valued at $8.5-$10 million, and a  1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione valued at $10-$12 million. 

1961_Aston_Martin_DB4_GT_0122

Click here to register to bid before the auction kicks off on August 12. 

No image description

Ray Ban Aviator Solid Gold Promo
Style

Ray-Ban's Iconic Aviator Sunglasses Are Now Available In Solid Gold Frames

Volocopter 2X Promo
Rides

Watch the 'Volocopter 2X' Take First eVTOL Manned Flight in the U.S.

gym-workout-weightlifter-GettyImages-993462726
News

Why It's (Basically) Still Safe to Go To the Gym

two-pints-beer-promo
Food & Drink

Molson Coors Has Discontinued These 11 Budget-Friendly Beers

1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT Promo
Rides

This Gloss Green Aston Martin DB4 GT Is a Road Racing Legend

scarlett johansson promo
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson 'Shocked' By Disney's Response to Lawsuit Suggesting She Was 'Insensitive' to Pandemic

e11ven hote penthouse promo
Travel

Miami Nightclub E11EVEN Reveals Exclusive First Look at Residential Penthouses

Lincoln x Shinola Aviator Promo
Rides

Lincoln Teams With Shinola For Limited Edition Luxury SUV

Led Zeppelin Promo
Entertainment

A New Led Zeppelin-Approved Documentary Is Officially Complete

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT