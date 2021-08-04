This Gloss Green Aston Martin DB4 GT Is a Road Racing Legend

This pristine example of the predecessor to James Bond's most famous ride can be yours.

Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company

If Goldfinger had been made in 1962 instead of 1964, Q might have supplied Sean Connery's James Bond with a weaponized version of the Aston Martin DB4 GT that's headed to the auction block at Gooding & Company's forthcoming Pebble Beach Auctions.

Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company

Aston Martin racing manager developed this competition-oriented version of the predecessor to the 007-famous DB5 to defeat the Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France, with a lightweight tubular body and a more powerful 3.7-liter straight-six. With a top speed of 151 mph, the DB4 GT was the fastest production car of its day.

Of the 1,204 DB4s manufactured, just 75 got the exclusive GT specification. The car offered here, chassis DB4GT/0154/L, is one of only 30 DB4 GTs in stateside-friendly left-hand drive. It's Goodwood Green over red Connolly leather upholstery is particularly classy, but it's got a hardcore racing history.

Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company

This 1961 DB4 GT was originally delivered to Georges Filipinetti, who operated one of Europe's most successful private racing teams—Scuderia Filipinetti—and fostered the talent future Swiss Formula One drivers, including Jo Siffert.

Its second owner, Dr. Gwer E. Reichen, prepped the car for competition with shorter gears and a Bosch servo to aid in braking. Over the next three decades, the car entered numerous hill climbs and slaloms, accumulating over 62,000 miles.

Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company

Most recently, chassis DB4GT/0154/L toured France's Provenance region, after which it was serviced by American Aston specialists Steel Wings of Ivyland, Pennsylvania.

The 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT valued at joins other multimillion-dollar classic at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Auctions, including Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Strassenversion valued at $8.5-$10 million, and a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione valued at $10-$12 million.

Brian Henniker/Gooding & Company

Click here to register to bid before the auction kicks off on August 12.