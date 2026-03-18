The Itama 70 Is A Speedy Open-Top Yacht That Maximizes Livable Space

Featuring three cabins below deck and a top speed of 45 mph, the luxe Italian vessel is equally stylish and functional.

(Itama)

For almost a half-century, Itama has focused on doing one thing extremely well: the high-performance open-top yacht. While the sizes have swelled, the Italian watercraft range’s blend of speedy seaworthiness and understated style are ever present, and now, a third factor has been added to the mix: livability.

(Itama)

The Roman boat brand founded by Mario Amati (“Imata” being an anadrome of his last name) benefits from its position among Riva and Pershing within Ferretti Group‘s portfolio, as the Ferretti Group Engineering Department and Product Strategy Committee, led by Piero Ferrari, constantly evolve their yacht companies without sacrificing a shred of the heritage that earned them such elevated status. In the case of the Itama 70, the 68-foot open yacht has been designed to maximize “livable” space through a new layout and integrated features.

The yacht retains Itama’s classic silhouette and the deep-V hull that provides exceptional stability at speed in choppy waters, but it introduces modern updates first seen on the Itama 54, including a bow sundeck and full-length hull windows. The main deck of course features the larger, signature Itama sundeck and a starboard passageway for boarding. The cockpit includes a U-shaped dining area with a teak table and a wet bar equipped with a sink and refrigerator—the area can be converted to a sun-soaked chaise longue if desired. The helm station is positioned on the port side with seating for two. To improve flow, the entrance to the lower deck is located on the far starboard side, while bow access remains central.

(Itama)

The lower deck, conceived by venerated design firm IdeaelItalia, is where the livability factor is most prominently showcased. Belying its 68-foot length, there are three spacious cabins below: a master cabin is at aft, a VIP cabin at forward, and a third guest cabin on the port side features a queen bed—all three get their own en-suites. Amazingly, there’s even room for a sleekly furnished corner galley and dinette. To improve accessibility, the design team eliminated all steps on the lower level.

(Itama)

The Itama 70 is powered by twin MAN V12 engines—the kings of hi-po luxury yacht powerplants. The standard 1,400-horsepower configuration reaches a top speed of 37 knots (43 mph) and a cruising speed of 33 knots (38 mph). An optional 1,550-hp setup increases the top speed to 39 knots (45 mph) and cruising speed to 35 knots (40 mph), according to preliminary data.

(Itama)

Itama didn’t list a price, but feel free to learn more or inquire about a commission here.