The Lamborghini Lanzador Electric Supercar Is Officially Canceled

While Lamborghini’s current lineup features plug-in hybrids exclusively, an all-electric Raging Bull won’t be arriving anytime soon.

(Lamborghini)

The Revuelto, Lamborghini’s first series-production hybrid supercar, was a major driver of global sales that helped the Italian performance automaker set a 10,747-vehicle delivery record in 2025. But for now, electric motors will remain relegated to supplementing ICE powertrains in Raging Bulls.

According to a Times of London article cited by Car and Driver, CEO Stephan Winkelmann secretly killed the Lanzador, which would have been the first all-electric Lamborghini, late last year. In justifying the cancelation, he said that the “acceptance curve” for battery-powered cars in the brand’s target market was “close to zero.”

“The decision was made after over a year of continuous internal discussion, engaging with customers, dealers, market analysis and global data. EVs, in their current form, struggle to deliver this specific emotional connection,” he explained, specifically citing the missing growl of a performance engine as a reason for the emotional disconnect.

“Investing heavily in full-EV development when the market and customer base are not ready would be an expensive hobby, and financially irresponsible towards shareholders, customers [and] to our employees and their families.”

(Lamborghini)

Winkelmann is certain that plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are the way forward. In addition to the Revuelto, the Urus SE super-SUV, which ushered in hybrid powertrains to the Lambo lineup in 2024, is solely available as a PHEV that combines a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor to create 789 horsepower. And Lamborghini’s replacement for the V10-powered Huracan, the Temerario, also runs a hybrid V8-powered platform, but one with three electric motors and different tuning to pump out a vicious 907 horsepower. This current lineup—the Revuelto, Urus, and Temerario—is entirely plug-in hybrid-powered.

“Plug-in hybrids offer the best of both worlds, combining the agility and low-rev boost of electric battery technology with the emotion and power output of an internal combustion engine,” said Winkelmann.

The timing of the announcement is interesting, given that Lamborghini’s biggest competitor, Ferrari, recently unveiled a first look at the Luce, its first all-electric vehicle. Only interior images were shown, but it was brimming with beauty that could only be born in Maranello. The Ferrari Styling Centre, led by Flavio Manzoni, collaborated intimately with San Francisco-based creative collective LoveFrom. “Its founders include Sir Jony Ive—the man behind the Apple iPod, iMac, and iPhone—and his longtime collaborator Marc Newson.

While the Lanzador won’t ever see the light of day, you can bet big bucks that Lamborghini will be watching the Luce’s reception as it continues to ponder the notion of an all-electric Raging Bull.

“Never say never, but only when the time is right. For the foreseeable future, only PHEVs. We will continue to develop electrification because we also need to be ready,” Winkelmann said. “The times we are living in are fast moving; if you don’t react fast, you risk going out of business or losing momentum. Therefore [we need] a solid financial base to reinvest in the future.”