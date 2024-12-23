Maserati MC20 Gets Makeover By ‘Godfather Of Japanese Streetwear’

The Trident’s halo convertible looks hotter than ever.

(Maserati)

With a Maserati-made 621-horsepower “Nettuno” twin-turbo V6 delivering 621 horsepower in an agile, lightweight body, it’s hard to imagine how the MC20 Cielo—the Italian word for “sky”—could climb even higher. Even so, the Trident’s halo car has found a way through a fashionable collab with Hiroshi Fujiwara.

(Maserati)

The proclaimed “godfather of Japanese streetwear,” who pioneered the vividly colored Ura-Harajuku style movement with his first brand Goodenough in the 1990s, has a longstanding partnership with Maserati that’s previously yielded special-edition versions of the Ghibli, as well as a co-branded clothing capsule featuring hoodies, hats and t-shirts from Fujiwara’s label, Fragment.

(Maserati)

But the Fragment Ghiblis came before Maserati shook up the supercar world with the MC20 in 2022 and began promoting its Fuoriserie customization division by enlisting celebrities like David Beckham to create personal configurations of its fierce flagship. Beginning with the high-revving convertible as a canvas, Fujiwara specified two colorways—Nero Vulcano black and Bianco Audace white.

(Maserati)

Both have had the Trident emblem on the tonneau cover replaced with Fragment’s double lightning bolt, which is rendered in matte black on the Nero Vulcano car and matte white on the Biaanco Audace car. The Trident does make an appearance inside on the headrests, which are attached to six-way power-sport seats clad in black leather with white stitching. The steering wheel follows a similar scheme with black Alcantara and white stitching, while an exclusive metal plate marking the collab appears on the back wall behind the seats.

(Maserati)

“Fuoriserie means ‘out of the ordinary’ in Italian, and our Trident’s customization program is conceived to create extraordinary experiences for our clients. Our wish here is for them to express their personality and passion by creating their very own Maserati. Just like Hiroshi, everyone can choose from a wide range of personalization features from our Fuoriserie collections or take more individual journeys to design true one-of-a-kind rolling sculptures,” said Klaus Busse, Head of Design of Maserati.

Those in the market for the MC20 Cielo can now have it in Fujiwara’s configurations—click here for more.