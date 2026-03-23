The Mercedes-Benz X Airbus ACH145 Helicopter Lifts Off With Maybach Luxury

Featuring a design inspired by Mercedes’ “Sensual Purity” philosophy, this absolutely elite chopper goes for $10 million.

(Airbus)

If riding low in a Maybach isn’t enough, try flying high instead. The latest collaboration born from Airbus and Mercedes-Benz’s ongoing partnership is an entirely baller helicopter that gives deep-pocketed buyers the ability to seamlessly transition between transportation modes without missing a glint of silver-starred opulence.

(Airbus)

Unveiled at a showcase even in Sao Paulo, a mecca for private and business choppers, the ACH145 Mercedes-Benz Edition elevates the interior of the H145’s new D3 platform, which boasts a 137 knot (158 mph) top speed, four-hour flight time, and 350 nautical-mile range, thanks to the addition of a fifth rotor blade that also reduces in-flight vibration.

(Airbus)

The crux of the copter is the interior, which has been customized in accordance with “Sensual Purity”—Mercedes’ somewhat nebulous guiding design philosophy that aims to create a “bridge” between advanced engineering and beauty through a minimalist design approach.

(Airbus)

“ACH and Mercedes-Benz have brought together the DNA of two icons: the versatile and robust ACH145 and the charisma of Mercedes-Benz,” said Frederic Lemos, Head of Airbus Corporate Helicopters. “Today, discerning customers can travel in a Mercedes-Benz level of comfort and style, on land and in the air.”

The design takes clear inspiration from Mercedes’ high-end cars and high-minded concepts, including the EQS and various Maybach models. Looking at the palette and materials—white and gray leather with wood-grain floors and inserts plus metallic trim—the interior previewed here looks quite similar to that of the Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept Van.

(Airbus)

As Supercar Blondie notes, the ACH145 can be configured to carry between four and eight passengers, with storage compartments and cabinets cleverly built into the seating areas. Buyers can choose among six interior design themes named Atlas, Meteor, Phoenix, Zenith, Polaris, and Solaris.

It’s the latest in a partnership between Airbus and Mercedes-Benz that began in 2010. First came the EC145 Mercedes-Benz Style, a helicopter that drew inspiration from the now-defunct R-Class van to introduce a modular lounge concept featuring flexible rail-mounted seating and high-end wood finishes. The partnership evolved alongside the aircraft itself, transitioning to the H145 platform in 2015 and culminating in the delivery of 26 bespoke “Style” edition helicopters worldwide. This latest effort marks the first new Airbus x Mercedes helicopter since the partnership was formally renewed in 2021.

(Airbus)

Prices weren’t announced, but expect to pay in excess of $10 million to cop the CH145 Mercedes-Benz Edition copter.