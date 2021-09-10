The Most Powerful Porsche 911 Turbo Ever Is Headed to Auction

The blacked-out "Exclusive Series" Porsche from the previous 911 generation is one of just 500 in existence.

RM Sotheby's

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is the king of of the all-wheel drive 911s, but there's a low-volume iteration from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur available from RM Sotheby's that still stands as the most powerful 911 Turbo S ever made.

RM Sotheby's

The auction house dubbed the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive "the ultimate incarnation" of the model. Porsche's in-house specialist division installed an Exclusive-specific Power Kit and bespoke exhaust system to up output from the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six to 607 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, Car and Driver reported upon its unveiling in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

RM Sotheby's

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Porsche originally claimed a zero-to-60-mph time of 2.9 seconds. Given that this one-of-500 example boasts an "as-new" condition classification with under 625 miles on the odometer, the vicious coupe likely hasn't lost much vigor.

RM Sotheby's

That "Exclusive Series" appointment includes a number of components rendered in carbon fiber. Chief among them is the hood and roof, which are accented with translucent stripes to show off the weave. The wing mirrors, window triangles, sills, side air intakes, rear wing and diffuser are also crafted from the lightweight material.

RM Sotheby's

Bespoke black rims are laser edged gold accents that compliment the black and gold finish on the ceramic brakes. A similar theme continues inside, where there's copper flake embedded in the carbon fiber trim and gold stitching on black leather seats.

RM Sotheby's

The upgraded sound system is also supplied by Burmester, a top shelf automotive audio equipment manufacturer that makes Bose and Pioneer pale in comparison.

RM Sotheby's

Valued between $316,000-$382,000, the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive joins numerous pricy rides and this Pininfarina Leggenda eClassic racing sim at RM Sotheby's St. Mortiz, Switzerland auction on September 17.