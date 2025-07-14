The Pagani Huayra Longtail Speedster Is A Topless Work Of Automotive Art

The former “Hypercar of the Year” is back with retro 1960s flair and a 864-horsepower V12.

(Pagani)

It’s been 14 years since the Pagani Huayra burst onto the scene to much fanfare, including a superlative “Hypercar of the Year” title from Top Gear magazine, and three years since it was officially succeeded by the Utopia. Even so, the bespoke Italian automaker’s elder model remains the preferred platform for distinguished special editions tailored to track days, grand touring and, as with the latest Codalunga Speedster variant, those who have a soft spot for fine 1960s automobilia and topless thrills.

(Pagani)

This is the roadster iteration of the Huayra Codalunga that debuted in 2022, and given that the name Huayra is derived from that of Huayra-tata, the Incan god of wind, a removable roof seems only fitting. But as Pagani puts it, the Codalunga Speedster’s origin story is a little grander than that:

“In the 1950s and ’60s, racing cars could merge performance and beauty in an almost poetic balance,” Lorenzo Kerkoc, head of the Pagani Grandi Complicazioni responsible for exceptional one- and few-offs, said in a statement. “They had to be fast, but also light, sleek, and designed with meticulous attention to detail. Romantic lines, timeless. Then something changed. Efficiency started to overshadow elegance. With the Huayra Codalunga Speedster, we wanted to go back there. To that era of refined speed. We removed aerodynamic appendages and side air intakes. We pursued clean, tapered forms designed to cut through the air quietly, without unnecessary noise. A different kind of Pagani, built around an idea of visual and formal lightness.”

(Pagani)

The all-new monocoque features headlights are embedded into the bodywork “like light engravings,” Pagani stated. The bumper and its integrated splitter channel air “with millimetric precision,” and the lower, softer windshield melds into the car’s profile. The side windows, inspired by post-war racing prototypes, have a lower shape and a gently rounded rear edge. The rear window extends this rhythm toward the model-exclusive panoramic hard top, which creates a continuous line from the windshield to the tail when mounted.

(Pagani)

In the back, the taillights are positioned to appear as if they’re floating, while the new six-outlet exhaust system, with two lower titanium pipes and four upper ceramic-coated outlets, sounds the Mercedes-AMG-developed 6.0-liter Pagani V12, which delivers 864 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque through a seven-speed transmission available in both an automated or pure manual configuration.

(Pagani)

The interior is peak Pagani, which has always had a predilection for an haute anachronistic style punctuated by solid-milled metal components. The steering wheel and gear knob recall the spirit of classic racing with a blend of carbon fiber, mahogany, and hammered aluminum. A refined upholstery weave translates haute couture techniques while evoking the Pagani’s signature four-pipe exhaust cluster. Hammered and hand-stitched leathers can be combined in a variety of types and finishes, allowing for refined, distinctive color and tactile combinations, all custom-designed.

(Pagani)

“Every Pagani is born to bring into form the unique vision each person has of a hypercar,” added founder Horacio Pagani. “For some, it must be extreme, bold, and able to captivate at first glance; for others, it embodies elegance, restraint, and harmony. From these different interpretations arise studies, research, and solutions that lead to strikingly distinct results, yet always recognizable by the Pagani signature: the purity of the lines, the absolute attention to every detail, and the balance between aesthetics and function. The Huayra Codalunga Speedster is a tribute to those who imagine their sports car as an icon of lightness and momentum, shaped by essential lines that transcend time with ease.”