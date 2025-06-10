The Porsche 963 RSP Is A Street-Legal Hypercar That Celebrates A Racing Legend

The Martini Silver racer pays homage to iconic driver Roger Penske.

(Porsche)

In a tribute to Porsche’s rich motorsport history, the German marque has unveiled the 963 RSP, a unique, one-off project that reimagines the legendary Count Rossi 917 on its 50th anniversary. This exclusive machine, rooted in the chassis of Porsche’s IMSA and WEC championship-winning 963—Porsche’s most expensive vehicle ever—meticulously mirrors the iconic design of the 917 that blazed a trail five decades ago.

(Porsche)

The 963 RSP is the result of a powerful collaboration between Porsche AG, Porsche Penske Motorsport, and the visionary Roger Penske. Their shared ambition was to create a modern homage to the 917’s audacious spirit, particularly its trailblazing journey on public roads, a feat that captivated racing enthusiasts worldwide. This dedication to heritage is evident in every curve and detail of the 963 RSP.

(Porsche)

On the exterior, the car is finished in an elegant Martini Silver, complemented by satin black minor components. It features unique fender vents, with carbon fiber blanking plates removed, and an enamel Porsche badge proudly displayed on the nose. Adding a touch of retro charm, 1970s-era Michelin logos adorn the tire walls. The 963 RSP rides on rain-spec 18-inch tires fitted to forged OZ racing wheels, emphasizing its performance pedigree. For its public road debut, practical mounting points for front and rear license plates were integrated seamlessly into its design.

(Porsche)

The interior offers a luxurious and functional space, distinguished by a sophisticated mix of soft tan leather and Alcantara. The single-piece carbon fiber seat is meticulously trimmed in leather, providing soft cushioning and a fixed headrest for optimal driver comfort and safety. Light Alcantara re-trims the leg cushions, roof lining, and pillars, enhancing the cabin’s tactile appeal. The steering wheel is also finished in supple leather, ensuring a firm grip. Unique details include a detachable 3D-printed cup holder and a specially trimmed panel designed to accommodate a headset, steering wheel, laptop, and Penske’s custom carbon crash helmet. Bespoke end plates for the ventilation system draw inspiration from the iconic 917’s engine fan, a nod to Porsche’s racing lineage. The doors are thoughtfully finished in both leather and Alcantara, and an alloy plaque proudly displays the chassis number and construction details, highlighting the car’s bespoke nature.

The street-legal one-off runs a sophisticated hybrid powertrain designed for endurance racing. At its heart lies a 4.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 combustion engine, internally designated as the Porsche 9RD. This engine has a rich lineage, tracing its origins back to the 3.4-liter V8 used in the successful RS Spyder LMP2 program from 2006-2008, and was further developed for the Porsche 918 Spyder road car.

(Porsche)

The grand debut of this remarkable vehicle took place on the very streets near Le Mans, a fitting stage given the 917’s storied history at the legendary endurance race. This initial outing provided a glimpse into the 963 RSP’s commanding presence and its ability to blend seamlessly with the backdrop of motorsport heritage.

Looking ahead, the 963 RSP is slated to make appearances at several high-profile events throughout the year. Enthusiasts and motorsport aficionados will have the opportunity to witness this magnificent creation firsthand at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the original 917 achieved unparalleled success. Following its Le Mans showing, the 963 RSP will also be a star attraction at the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed.