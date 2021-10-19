Porsche Taycan EV Outsells 911, Tesla Model S and X

Porsche’s first all-electric vehicle is even moving off dealer lots faster than the iconic 911.

(Top: Porsche, Bottom: Tesla)

Porsche’s first foray into the electric vehicle market continues to pay dividends, as the Taycan is now outselling Tesla Model S sedan and Model X SUV by a longshot.

The German performance automaker delivered 28,640 Taycans globally in the first three quarters of 2021, during which Porsche’s overall sales rose by 13 percent. By comparison, Tesla’s reports show 13,185 total deliveries of the Model S and Model X combined, according to Fox Business.

However, Tesla had obstacles to overcome. Tesla’s transitionary period to a new version of the Model S forced production to cease for much of the year, while the Model X only recently began shipping to customers.

Meanwhile, the Taycan has already topped its 2020 sales figure of 20,015. Plus, the speedy EV is outperforming its iconic flat-six stablemate: the 911.

Porsche sold 27,972 examples of its most recognized ride globally in 2021, which is good for a 10 percent increase. The trend is the same in the U.S., where the Taycan outsold the the 911 7,228 to 6,729.

However, the gas-powered Cayenne and Macan SUVs put up Porsche’s best global numbers by far at 62,415 and 61,944.

And it’s only a matter of time before Porsche announces an all-electric ute—Car and Driver reports that the the smaller Macan will get an EV rendition in 2022.