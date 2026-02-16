The Rolls-Royce Phantom Arabesque Is The World’s First Laser-Engraved Car

Drawing inspiration from traditional Middle Eastern architecture, the bespoke coach car is a rolling work of modern art.

(Rolls-Royce)

A Rolls-Royce Phantom in the wild will certainly draw some gazes, and one with a duotone finish may command even more attention. But an example of the luxury British marque’s flagship vehicle sporting a beautiful bespoke pattern across its topside has the potential for placement in the Petersen Automotive Museum or even a modern art gallery.

(Rolls-Royce)

The Phantom Arabesque was naturally commissioned through Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Private Office Dubai, one of five invitation-only commissioning hubs worldwide in major cities, another of which opened in New York City not long ago. While most may not realize its inspirations at a glance, the architecturally adept may correctly identify its black-and-white geometric motif as an interpretation of mashrabiya, a type of lattice design most famously used on the bay windows of Islamic and Middle Eastern residences.

“Mashrabiya is one of the Middle East’s best-known and most enduring design languages,” said Michelle Lusby the Dubai office’s lead designer. “For Phantom Arabesque, we were inspired not only by its beauty but also by the privacy, light and airflow it creates. Our aim was to interpret these qualities in ways that feel both culturally rooted and unmistakably Rolls-Royce.”

(Rolls-Royce)

The pattern’s creation involved what Rolls claims is the world’s first fully laser-engraved hood. The technique, which draws inspiration from the Italian sgraffito method of removing paint coats to reveal precisely bordered contrasting layers of color, was developed over five years of experimentation, testing, and calibration. The hood’s surfaces were first painted in black, then sealed beneath multiple layers of clear coat before a silver top layer is applied.

The mashrabiya motif was then engraved to a depth of just 145–190 microns into the uppermost surface, revealing the darker tone beneath and creating a 3D effect. Each of the engraved areas were meticulously hand-sanded to ensure an even, sculptural finish. According to the brand, integrating the pattern within the paint itself rather than applying it on top makes the finish more durable and allowed artisans to be even more accurate in application.

(Rolls-Royce)

Not much was revealed about the interior, but Rolls did include an image showing closeups of the Blackwood and Black Bolivar wood marquetry element that runs the full length of the dashboard. The interior is also said to feature “Selby Grey and Black leathers with Black seat piping and carpets, elevated by contrasting Black mashrabiya motifs embroidered on the front and rear headrests,” according to Rolls-Royce. “Mesmerising Starlight Doors are trimmed with Selby Grey piping and Black contrast stitching. Illuminated treadplates bearing a cross-section of the bonnet engraving motif complete this landmark commission.”

(Rolls-Royce)

“Laser engraving allows us to create a surface that is both technically precise and visually alive,” added Tobias Sicheneder, the general manager of Rolls-Royce’s exterior surface center. “Developing this patented process required years of experimentation by the entire team. Phantom Arabesque is the first expression of a technique that opens entirely new creative possibilities for future clients.”