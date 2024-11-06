The Rossinavi Seawolf X Is A Catamaran Superyacht Dripping With High-Seas Style

A seaworthy sensation from the designers of luxury hotels in Miami, Mexico and Rome.

(Giovanni Malgarini/Courtesy of Meyer Davis)

Luxury hospitality continues to find a comfortable home away from dry land out on the water, and the new Rossinavi Seawolf X pushes the boundaries of what sailing-ready accommodations can become.

(Giovanni Malgarini/Courtesy of Meyer Davis)

The world’s most luxurious superyachts now tend to boast all the amenities of a five-star hotel, and the 140-foot catamaran design of the Rossinavi Seawolf X comes with all the trappings expected of a Meyer Davis property.

(Giovanni Malgarini/Courtesy of Meyer Davis)

The group are the visionary minds behind designs spanning the likes of the 1 Hotel South Beach, the W Rome and the Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas, among other stunning properties with enviable, luxurious features to match.

(Photo by Stuey B/Courtesy of Meyer Davis)

As Meyer Davis notes, the interior of the Seawolf X is outfitted “with welcoming and residential qualities that only seasoned hospitality designers could fashion,” further accented by the likes of “wood tones, organic forms, and natural textures,” the company said.

(Giovanni Malgarini/Courtesy of Meyer Davis)

Touches like recycled wool rugs and woven raffia wall coverings are accented by a “commitment to eco-friendly luxury,” found most notably in the use of Blue Technology, which powers the catamaran’s full-hybrid electric design with a mix of batteries and solar panels.

(Giovanni Malgarini/Courtesy of Meyer Davis)

Throughout the luxe property-meets-sailing vessel, Meyer Davis notes Scandinavian design touches “add a sense of warmth through sophisticated wooden materials, inviting hues, and earthy tones.” A series of spaces, including a dining room, living room and suite-like rooms themselves were centered around being “both welcoming and sophisticated while being enjoyed,” the company said.

(Giovanni Malgarini/Courtesy of Meyer Davis)

As both Rossinavi and Meyer Davis note, the covetable design breaks new ground in the boating industry while at the same time bolstering the sort of enviable amenities buyers can expect. Pricing details are scarce, but more info can be found online at Rossinavi for the luxury-seeking seafarer.