These 6 Pristine Porsche 911 GTs Come With Their Very Own Transport Truck

A literal truckload of tricked-out, track-ready 911s can be yours.

There’s something almost poetic about having a six-car flatbed truck to haul your collection of flat-six-powered Porsche 911s, which is exactly what the highest bidder who partakes in RM Sotheby’s “Six Cars, One Truck” auction this April will acquire. The consigner had purchased a 2019 MAN TGX 18.640 diesel big rig and a Rolfo Auriga trailer to transport his cavalcade of German sports cars just 500 kilometers (311 miles) before electing to sell.

But it’s the assembly of like-new, 2010s-era 991 911s that make the lot newsworthy. First up is a 2016 911 R finished in white with red stripes—the auction house notes that this is the only 991.1 vehicle of the bunch, as the 500-horsepower 911 R was the final and most extreme variant that came out of the first 991 911 production run. This one also features numerous options, including a single-mass flywheel, carbon ceramic brakes, LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, 918 Spyder-style bucket seats with pepita inserts, and navigation with Bose speakers.

The remaining five are all from Porsche’s performance-minded GT series. Finished in Indian Red over a black interior, the 2018 911 GT3 is equipped with the Clubsport package, a six-speed manual gearbox and ceramic brakes, 918 Spyder-style bucket seats trimmed in Alcantara, racing harnesses, a roll cage, and no sound or navigation system, making it particularly well-suited to track days. The most subdued vehicle is definitely thee black-on-black 2018 911 GT3 Touring, featuring carbon ceramic brakes and an interior clad in extra leather, along with the 918 Spyder-style seats the consigner was evidently very fond of.

On the other end of the spectrum is the 2018 911 GT3 Cup that’s so new, it still wears its protective tape, making for a “wholly unrepeatable opportunity to purchase an as new, race-ready 911,” RM Sotheby’s notes. An even more aggro 911 GT3 CUP R was literally made to race as an FIA-homologated car, while the 2019 911 GT3 RS featuring a yellow body, a black leather interior and the Weissach carbon fiber kit rounds out the collection.

RM Sotheby’s doesn’t offer a pre-auction estimate, but considering not a single one of these nearly mint-condition Porsche 911s tops 31 miles on the odometer, expect the bidding to be well into seven-figure territory by the time the gavel falls.