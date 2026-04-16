These Retro Easter Safari Jeeps Will Soon Be Up For Sale

The 4×4 automaker is kicking it back to the days of Depeche Mode and Mötley Crüe with special-edition Wrangler and Gladiator specs.

(Stellantis)

Jeep’s annual week-long Easter safari sees 20,000 4×4 lovers travel to the trail-rich destination of Moab. While communal off-roading is the focus, the rugged automaker generates extra buzz by unveiling fully functioning concepts finished by custom shops and equipped mostly with parts that are already available to purchase. Apparently, one of the 2025 concepts created so much hype that Jeep has made the rare decision to offer it on production vehicles.

The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Rewinds come from the concept of the same name, a 2025 Wrangler Rubicon-based Easter Safari concept that kicked it back to the days of Depeche Mode and Mötley Crüe with vividly custom-painted CJ7s, YJs, and, eventually TJs. Designers, many of whom are children of the 1980s and 1990s, channeled the brightly colored Wranglers of the decade while also tapping into gaming and early digital design.

2025 Jeep Rewind Easter Safari Concept (Jeep)

The eye-catching spec features multicolor exterior graphics and a limited-run neon color palette that contrasts with gold accent wheels, gold tow hooks, gold-touched off-road tires, and steel rock rails. The model also includes painted body-color fender flares that are available in several colors, including Bright White, Granite Crystal, Anvil, Gloss Black, Hydro Blue, Joose, Earl, and Reign.

The interior is equipped with Nappa leather seats featuring embossed patterns influenced by classic 8-bit video game graphics, while the cabin gets era-inspired accent stitching, color-matched painted details, and all-weather slush mats. Unique hardware includes a dot-matrix-inspired shift knob cap and exclusive cupholder plaques. Wrangler models also receive a swing-gate plaque and a spare tire cover.

“Jeep owners have always had a deep emotional connection to their off-road vehicles, and the Jeep Rewind taps directly into that sense of freedom and first car nostalgia,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO.

“Easter Jeep Safari has long served as our real-world test bed for future Jeep capability and design, giving us immediate, unfiltered feedback from the most passionate enthusiasts in our community. When we saw how strongly fans responded to the concept vehicle at last year’s Easter Jeep Safari, we knew we had to bring it to life. The Wrangler and Gladiator Rewind special editions are the perfect example of how we’re celebrating our heritage while delivering fresh, unexpected ideas that resonate with our community.”

The best part of the retro package might be the price—only $1,900 on top of comparably equipped models. Order books open up in May.