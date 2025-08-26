This 2,000-HP Hennessey Venom F5 Has A ‘Bolt-Action’ Handbrake And Manual Transmission

Meet the most expensive Hennessey hypercar ever.

(Hennessey Performance)

Hennessey Performance is pushing the limit of its Venom F5, just not on the dyno. Yes, the proudly American hypercar is still cranking out a batshit 2,031 horsepower bred in a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8. But the new Venom F5 LF—named for Louis Florey, the American collector and entrepreneur who commissioned it—pushes the limits of Hennessey’s customization program out of its “Maverick” division. This “most personal, driver-centric, analog and engaging Venom F5” to date is the only one to boast a six-speed transmission, which is actuated by an H-configured gated shifter that’s milled from solid aluminum.

(Hennessey Performance)

Giving Rolls-Royce and Pagani a run for their money, each switch, toggle, and rotary controller has been reengineered with horology-grade detail—including a luminous-infill switchgear and a parking brake lever that is “machined to deliver a bolt-action feel”—doesn’t get more American than modeling a handbrake’s feel off of a hunting rifle action. Florey will be surrounded by Hennessey’s next-gen “XCell_2” carbon monocoque, featuring improved stiffness, seating ergonomics, and pedal box positioning.

(Hennessey Performance)

The body design is based on the already exclusive “Stealth Series,” which is covered entirely in exposed carbon fiber that Florey had tinted Cocoa and painted River Sand Metallic to create the “color of rich champagne.” It also previews bodywork elements from the forthcoming Venom F5 Evolution, including a new front splitter, reshaped dive planes, re-sculpted fender louvres, a new rear deck with integrated lip spoiler, and a significantly taller rear wing. Indeed, this is the most expensive Hennessey vehicle to date, which is why the elite American automaker chose to unveil it at Monterey Car Week’s prestigious The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering.

(Hennessey Performance)

“When our customers have a dream, we work to make their dreams come true—exceeding customer expectations is a badge of honor. Our new ‘Maverick’ division enables our customers to take our American hypercar to a totally new dimension. I see it as the ultimate expression of the American Dream!” Hoorah.