This Black-On-Black Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition Can Be Yours

The classic Raging Bull supercar is up for auction at Bring a Trailer.

(Bring a Trailer)

The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition is iconic in white, thanks partially to its appearance in The Wolf of Wall Street. But in black-on-black, such as this exquisite example that’s available on Bring a Trailer, the first wedge-shaped Raging Bull looks positively sinister.

Horacio Pagani, the legendary then-Lamborghini designer who would go on to create some of the most elite and luxurious vehicles ever made under his eponymous marque, was charged with redesigning the Countach 5000 QV’s bodywork to commemorate Lamborghini’s 25th anniversary for the 1988 model year.

Pagani made approximately 500 changes, further distinguishing it from the OG Marcello Gandini-devised Countach LP400 that debuted in the mid-70s. The nose was raised and air intakes were reshaped to channel more air to the front brakes, while the rear bumper was dramatically enlarged. The eye-catching side strakes located just behind the doors were also sized up, and the 15-inch two-piece forged alloy wheels were widened.

The 25th Anniversary Countach ran the largest-displacement version (5.2 liters) of Lambo’s V12 equipped during the Countach’s tenure as the flagship Lambo. This fact, along with the implementation of fuel injectors instead of carburetors, makes for the fastest Countach ever (discounting the Sian-based “Countach” released in 2021), with 420 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque on tap.

Bring a Trailer notes that this example, which shows around 3,500 miles on the odometer, was delivered new to a New Jersey dealership and remained in the state until it was purchased on BaT in 2021.

The current owner removed the rear wing, installed a European-style front bumper, and recovered the dashboard, though the original wing is included with purchase.

The top bid currently sits at $389,900 with seven days left—click here to learn more.